  Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 2 of 30Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 3 of 30Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 4 of 30Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 5 of 30Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
  • Architects: AS Arquitectura, Quesnel arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1722
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar, Leo Espinosa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Comex, Diamond Brite, Grupo Tenerife
  • Lead Architects: Xavier Antonio Abreu Sacramento, Alejandra Abreu Sacramento, Carlos Quesnel.
  • Structural Engineering: CM Ingeniería Estructural
  • Sanitary Project: CM Ingeniería Estructural
  • Automation : Home Control
  • Landscape Design: Labital Arquitectura de Paisaje
  • Lighting Design : Lightstyle & Co
  • Electrical Project : CM Ingeniería Estructural
Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 4 of 30
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa

Text description provided by the architects. Amaka is a Condo Hotel project located in the city of Tulum, Quintana Roo. A city surrounded by nature, beautiful beaches, and a rich archaeological history of the Mayan Culture. With a construction area of 1,722.44 m2, Amaka is a project comprised of 18 private condominiums in a building surrounded by open areas that provide natural lighting and ventilation to the building, thus reducing the use of electrical elements.

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 5 of 30
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa
Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 2 of 30
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa

The design process begins by respecting the largest amount of existing vegetation, which also serves as a frontal barrier of vegetation as the project's first view. This entails a commitment to reducing the impact on the area and preserving its natural areas. The hammock, as an element of rest and relaxation, plays a significant role in the project's concept. Therefore, users are greeted at the entrance by lighting elements representing a hammock. Similarly, a set of hammocks is found at various points throughout the project for the enjoyment of the users.

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 8 of 30
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa
Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa
Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 22 of 30
Ground floor plan

All condominiums feature a private outdoor area that offers a view of the tropical jungle surrounding the project and the preserved vegetation in the common areas. Amaka manages its condominiums with the option of a "lock-off," which allows completely independent areas to be created within them to form separate apartments. The project ensures privacy in the spaces, while at the same time offering amenity areas for socializing when desired.

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa

With a geographical analysis of the region and its climate, the use of local stone, chukum coating, and hardwoods, as well as bajareque in its natural finish, are determined. This prioritizes the typical materials of the area, maintaining the textures and colors of the region.

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa
Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Image 18 of 30
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa

The importance of using local materials provides optimal results such as resistance to the environment, low maintenance, and uniform aesthetics that blend with the surroundings of the site. This architecture ensures that with the support of local materials, the project seamlessly integrates with the context of the area and its natural resources.

Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair
© César Béjar, Leo Espinosa

Project gallery

Cite: "Amaka Hotel / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos" [Amaka / AS Arquitectura + Quesnel arquitectos] 02 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016143/amaka-hotel-as-arquitectura-plus-quesnel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

