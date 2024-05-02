Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects

Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeShamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeShamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeShamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, ShelvingShamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Center, Heritage
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Text description provided by the architects. Shamalat is a cultural space in the periphery of Diriyah in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

At the base, the property was an old mud house that was adopted and converted into a cultural hub by renowned Saudi artist Maha Malluh. It was renovated using a two-phased experimental approach – Restoration and Addition. Parts of the mud house were kept intact, while others were renovated using modern materials. The new addition to the building falls within the footprint of the original yard and is built around the remnants of the original adobe fence. It is visible from both inside and outside the building. Its facade is cladded with a warm white Riyadh stone that provides a seamless backdrop to the textured mud building.

Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Image 16 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Image 22 of 23
Section 1
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The new addition serves as a gallery space with an artist residency space on the second floor, as well as a dark room and workshop space. As an artist, Maha uses the power of storytelling to change the meaning the past holds for us in contemporary times. The reimagined mud house in Diriyah invites young people to come look at it differently than other mud houses. This one has had the collaboration of a young architect duo, Syn Architects, who have previously advised on restoration consultancies for other preservation projects in the Kingdom.

Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair, Shelving
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Image 17 of 23
First Floor Plan
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Image 13 of 23
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Image 23 of 23
Section 2

A sense of duality is inherent in the name Shamalat, a modification of Shmam. In Jahili's poetry, the twin mountain peaks are a witness to time, a background against which the central action of the poem takes place. It’s a way to evoke and rope in the wisdom and guidance of the past as it underpins the present and also carries forward into the future by creating a space for young minds, whose creativity will create further fluid linkages between the times.

Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Project location

Address:Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SYN Architects
WoodStoneBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureCultural CenterHeritageSaudi Arabia

Cite: "Shamalat Cultural Center / SYN Architects" 02 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016131/shamalat-cultural-center-syn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

