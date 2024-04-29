The Curtain: A Key Element in the Certification of Sustainable Buildings

Save this picture! First Smart Building in Spain - Smart 22@ / GCA Architects / LEED Platinium V4, Well Gold and Wiredscore Certifications / Premium Plus roller shade and Polyscren® 501 fabric by Bandalux . Image © Rafael Vargas

When Wallace S. Broecker first introduced the concept of global warming in the 1970s, society probably didn't anticipate the implications of this phenomenon. Today, more than 50 years later, we have stopped predicting an adverse climate scenario and have begun witnessing it directly. It is now evident that the earth is breaking temperature records year after year, as a result of a disparity in the global response to the issue and a slow-moving reduction in carbon emissions.

To reduce CO₂ emissions in architecture, it is crucial to implement effective strategies that address both the manufacturing of materials and the life cycle of buildings, as well as energy consumption during use. In countries like the US, approximately 45% of energy consumption in the residential sector is allocated to heating and cooling spaces, making it essential to address efficient building design, especially on the façade. To achieve this objective, policies are being implemented that promote a conversion towards a more sustainable model. In this new model, sustainability certifications for buildings provide a framework for measuring and evaluating resource consumption.

In the field of sustainability in buildings and their certifications, a report presented by Bandalux—a specialist in the design and manufacture of curtains and solar protection systems—highlights the relevance of the use of curtains. This document highlights the fundamental role these elements play in sustainable building and design, given that they can positively impact various aspects evaluated by certification systems such as LEED, BREEAM, and others.

The Impact of Curtains on Sustainable Building

A well-designed curtain not only improves the energy efficiency of a building by providing insulation, but also influences the thermal and lighting comfort of interior spaces by regulating the temperature and incidence of natural light. This meets some criteria for certifications related to occupant well-being, such as WELL and HQE. Furthermore, depending on the materials used to manufacture them, curtains can contribute to sustainability by using ecological materials (crediting their origin), which influences the evaluation of aspects such as the carbon footprint and environmental impact of their production.

Moving beyond manufacturing aspects, the inclusion of innovative curtain features integrated into designs—such as automated systems that respond to environmental conditions—adds value and highlights innovation around sustainable design. These characteristics make curtains essential elements to prevent overheating in indoor environments and reduce glare, resulting in a decrease in the energy consumption required for cooling. With roller and pleated systems, curtains are a multi-level solution that positively impact buildings.

Bandalux has developed a wide range of products that offer specific solutions in the field of architecture, focused on obtaining the relevant certifications (LEED, BREEAM, WELL, HQE, etc.) and improving energy efficiency in buildings.

In this sense, a Bandalux curtain installed outdoors with Polyscreen® 351 fabric in a dark color such as "Ebony" provides energy savings of up to 76%.

Curtains and Their Contribution to Obtaining Sustainability Certifications

Currently, several countries have at least one national-level certification program, as shown in the map below. This proliferation reflects a comprehensive approach to building structures that minimize their impact and promote sustainable practices throughout their life cycle.

The strategic integration of curtains into buildings not only provides aesthetics and functionality, but can also play a fundamental role in meeting common requirements to obtain sustainability certifications. Likewise, its contribution covers different aspects, ranging from thermal comfort to energy savings, improving air quality and waste management.

Thermal Comfort

Curtains are essential in reaching the optimal temperature to live and work properly, as well as achieving the desired thermal comfort. For correct management of the entry of sunlight into a building, Bandalux uses technical fabrics such as Polyscreen® (Dark or Pearlescent) which protect, filter and thermally regulate a room to ensure healthy thermal conditions.

In addition, colors also play an essential role in thermal protection. Dark colors absorb heat while light colors reflect it.

Light and Visual Comfort

These aspects promote occupant productivity and well-being by providing quality lighting, understanding that natural light provides people with a connection to outdoor spaces through windows. The intelligent use of curtains, through a correct selection of fabrics with reflective properties and an adequate degree of opening, allows the correct management of natural light, as well as preserving visual comfort and reducing the need for artificial light.

Acoustic Comfort

Indoors, the well-being, productivity and interaction of occupants is stimulated through effective acoustic design. Technical curtains contribute to improving acoustic attenuation thanks to the use of fabrics with a proven acoustic absorption coefficient. In addition, they have motorized systems that reduce noise and reverberation in the winding tubes.

Air Quality

Air quality is evaluated by conducting tests in the post-construction phase to determine the final levels of contaminants in a space. In addition, emissions of volatile organic compounds are reduced by using Greenguard certified fabrics.

Waste Management

Choosing curtains made from environmentally friendly materials contributes to meeting certification criteria related to responsible material management. Also, a production and delivery system is implemented that adjusts to the planning of the construction, minimizing waste generated on-site.

Energy Savings

From an energy perspective, curtains act as thermal barriers and provide insulation, mitigating heat loss during cold months and regulating heat input during warm months. This thermal control not only optimizes the energy performance of a building, but also meets the specific requirements of certifications that seek to reduce dependence on air conditioning systems.

Overall, the positive impact of curtains is reflected in their ability to meet rigorous certification requirements. To support its commitment to sustainability, the report published by Bandalux also includes environmental product sheets and declarations. These communicate in a transparent and detailed manner the components of each curtain, the absence of harmful substances, as well as the practices in relation to the sustainability standards established by various entities. The benefits are visible and clear from documentation, to implementation and construction.

As an example of good practices achieved through the use of curtains, projects certified with Leed Platinum V4 and Well Gold such as Smart 22@ by GCA Architects stand out for their sustainable characteristics and high energy efficiency. In this building, Bandalux Premium Plus® roller blinds are chosen, which contribute to optimal solar management, as well as reducing energy consumption, saving heating and air conditioning costs.

From an architectural point of view, solar radiation as a source of light and heat is a physical phenomenon so powerful and at the same time so noble that it must constantly be approached through multiple perspectives. As Alberto Campo Baeza points out: "Light is not something vague and diffuse that can be taken for granted." Therefore, it is important to continually question how to maximize the benefits of solar incidence and mitigate its harmful effects. One response to this is the use of curtain systems that not only function as protective elements, but also as design pieces for sustainable buildings.

This article was elaborated based on: Informe Prescripción “La cortina en las certificaciones para edificios sostenibles” by Bandalux (2024).