Navigating COP28: Key Takeaways for Architects from the Dubai Summit

COP28, or the 2023 United Nations Conference of the Parties, was held in Dubai between November 30 and December 13. The annual meeting gathers representatives from 198 countries, as well as industry leaders to discuss and establish strategies to limit the extent of climate change and its adverse effects. The ultimate goal of these meetings is to find ways to limit the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial times. At the moment, the global temperature rise is already at 1.2 degrees Celsius. As the construction industry at large accounts for 39% of global emissions, architects and planners have a shared interest in the results of thee international summit, Read on to discover some of the key takeaways of COP28.

Near-Zero Emission and Resilient Buildings

At COP28, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) together with Morocco and France launched the Buildings Breakthrough program to encourage joining countries to make near-zero emissions and climate-resilient buildings the new normal by 2030. So far, 27 countries have pledged their commitment, which accounts for about 51% of global emissions. This represents an important policy, as the latest assessments note that 21% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from buildings. The program provides a framework for achieving this goal. Additionally, in March 2024, the first Buildings and Climate Global Forum will be held in Paris, France.

The Fossil Fuel Debate

One of the main topics of discussion this year has been the debate around fossil fuels. The COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber, who is also the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has made some alarming statements against the phasing out of fossil fuels, comparing it to taking the world “back into cave,” and falsely claiming that there is insufficient science behind the connection climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. While he later walked back his position, the summit has been marked by controversy. Following the summit, representatives are working toward a binding charter to curb the use of coal, oil, and gas, but thus far only 80 of the 198 attending countries have shown support for the measure.

In the construction industry, efforts are ongoing to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. Several cities across the Unites States have passed legislation to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in new construction and major renovation projects. Several European cities have also developed projects to phase out fossil fuel from urban heating and cooling systems.

Increasing Renewable Energy Capacity

Countering talks of about the attitude towards fossil fuels, 118 countries have pledged to triple their renewable energy capacity by 2030. This includes increasing solar, wind, and nuclear power geenrators. The pledge comes as part of the talks aimed at decarbonizing the energy sector, the source of around three-quarters of the global greenhouse gas emissions. Other mitigation missions include phasing down the “unabated coal power,” meaning the power generators that do not use Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) systems to limit the release of carbon into the atmosphere, an expensive technology that is not yet used at large scale..

Gender-Just and Locally Driven Programs

The climate crisis disproportionately affects the communities in developing countries. Last year, this topic was one of the most important subjects, with the conference concluding with an agreement to create an international fund to aid the most vulnerable regions. This year, discussions continue, trying to broaden the methods of action. For this purpose, the Architecture charity AzuKo has been awarded the the Gender Just Climate Solutions Award 2023 for its Build for safety construction training in Dinajpur, Bangladesh. The organization trains women in construction in rural Bangladesh to create climate-resilient structures in areas affected by floods and natural disasters. The multifaceted initiative strives to foster democratic decision-making for women in their communities, while also supporting them through low-interest loans and financial training.

We work in an area of Bangladesh that suffers from floods and storms, where housing poverty is acute. Our Build for safety training provides women with knowledge, skills and confidence in construction. It offers solutions that are affordable, appropriate and available locally, and empowers women and their families to build safer homes. - Jo Ashbridge, CEO, AzuKo

The Critical Role of Cities

To achieve the goal of limiting global temperature rise to under 1.5 degrees Celsius, a multilevel collaboration involving cities, regions, and subnational governments is crucial. Global network ICLEI emphasizes the need for subnational involvement in climate action and decision-making, a position presented by the Local Governments and Municipal Authorities (LGMA) Constituency's position paper. The initiative of local stocktakes, led by ICLEI, involves over 25 cities and regions globally, assessing climate actions against national plans, with a focus on climate justice at the community level.

Innovative Sustainable Designs

The COP 28 conference has been attended by representatives of architectural practices, including Foster + Partners. Norman Foster has been invited to speak on December 2 as part of the World Leaders Programme in the Blue Zone. His office has also presented their works as part of the discussions surrounding emerging green technologies in buildings.