World
Flanders House / SAOTA

Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 2 of 36Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 3 of 36Flanders House / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairFlanders House / SAOTA - Image 5 of 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Belgium
  • Project Team: Philip Olmesdahl, Joe Schutzer-Weissmann Nasreen Larney, Bobby Labrou & Valerie Lehabe
  • Project Manager: Hadewijch Geuskens
  • Interior Designer: Pieter Laureys
  • Contractor: Van Mourik Bouw
  • Copy By: Graham Wood
  • Development Managers: PLUS Development
  • Country: Belgium
Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 2 of 36
© Adam Letch

Text description provided by the architects. This house on a large, wooded lot in the Flanders region of Belgium offered SAOTA an opportunity to design a distinctive contemporary architectural object in the landscape that would simultaneously serve as a warm, outward-looking living environment and engage meaningfully with its surroundings.

Flanders House / SAOTA - Exterior Photography
© Adam Letch
Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 31 of 36
Plan - Ground Floor
Flanders House / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Adam Letch

The principal components of the master plan include a main house above a basement parking garage and a separate pool pavilion with a home office. The house and pavilion are linked via landscaped courtyards, a structured system of koi ponds, and a swimming pool.

Flanders House / SAOTA - Interior Photography
© Adam Letch
Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 20 of 36
© Adam Letch

The exterior design is composed of solid cubes and interconnecting glazed voids, which are unified with a slender canopy that wraps around three sides to form outdoor terraces. Clustered vertical columns double as sculptural screens.

Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 5 of 36
© Adam Letch
Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 36 of 36
Sections

The facade design is an expression of the interior layout. The client’s preference for traditional, defined rooms rather than an open-plan arrangement led to cellular interior spaces that open outwards onto the terraces and inwards towards a double-volume central atrium with skylights

Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 15 of 36
© Adam Letch
Flanders House / SAOTA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Facade
© Adam Letch

The house responds to the local climate by fostering an indoor-outdoor lifestyle in summer and an introverted, cozy environment centering on the atrium in winter. The way in which the cellular character of the rooms fragments or erodes as they open to the terraces and atrium makes for fluid transitions and invites glimpses of the garden deep into the interiors.

Flanders House / SAOTA - Image 14 of 36
© Adam Letch

The exterior façades feature a restrained palette of materials - slabs of Giallo D’Istria marble cladding on the walls, sandstone floors, and paneled Alucabond aluminum sheets along the fireplace broken up by large glass panels. The contrast between the precision of the architectural detailing and the organic textures of the materials amplifies their inherent beauty.

Flanders House / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Lighting
© Adam Letch

The simplicity and formal clarity of this home’s design, both as an architectural object and as a tranquil living environment, aim to facilitate an authentic, connected relationship with its natural setting.

Flanders House / SAOTA - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Adam Letch

Project gallery

SAOTA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Flanders House / SAOTA" 29 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016025/flanders-house-saota> ISSN 0719-8884

