Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. France
  5. Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes

Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes

Save

Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 18Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Exterior PhotographyChateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 4 of 18Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 5 of 18Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery
Saint-Émilion, France
  • Architects: BPM Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1900
  • Photographs
    Photographs:11h45
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Bibok, Isover, Variante Dey
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 2 of 18
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. Facing the village of Saint-Emilion, Château Pavie Macquin enjoys an exceptional location. In harmony with its surroundings, the wine estate is nestled in the heart of a meticulously cultivated agricultural landscape shaped by human hands. Perched on a hill, the building extends horizontally, following the contours of the landscape.

Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Exterior Photography
© 11h45

The rehabilitation and extension project imbue the property with a strong identity, intertwined with its history and heritage. The renovation of the production unit and the creation of an underground aging cellar symbolize a new chapter. Its rehabilitation is part of a frugal design approach, conceived within the framework of sustainable development to minimize the buildings' impact on the environment and ensure the quality of life for the site's various users.

Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 4 of 18
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 9 of 18
© 11h45

This approach is manifested through a series of thoughtful choices, including the selection of durable materials, efficient management methods, and the organization of functions and spaces to optimize energy consumption. The architectural detailing reflects the craftsmanship dedicated to winemaking.

Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 18 of 18
Section

The expressive character of the land determines the selection of building envelope colors, representing the interaction and exchange between architecture and nature. The palette of beige and brown tones evokes the colors of the earth and the vines, reinforcing the identity of the place. The choice of durable and local construction materials was made to guarantee the longevity of the site.

Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 10 of 18
© 11h45

The underground aging cellar sometimes dug more than 7 meters below ground level, stands out for its simplicity and minimalism. The concrete walls, with their variations in shades and textures, represent the different layers of clay and limestone characteristic of the unique terroir of the Pavie Macquin estate. The concrete, made with the topsoil extracted from the site during excavation, allowed for the reuse of the site's raw material to reflect the complexity of the terroir and geological richness at the heart of the project.

Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 5 of 18
© 11h45
Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Interior Photography
© 11h45

Energy needs for air conditioning are minimized by harnessing the thermal inertia of the existing soil against which the building is placed. Water needs are reduced through rainwater harvesting. The design details of the functional spaces of the building serve to optimize the workflow of the winemaking process. The existing winery underwent significant rehabilitation to modernize the spaces, making them more efficient and less energy-intensive.

Save this picture!
Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes - Image 6 of 18
© 11h45

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Saint-Émilion, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BPM Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryFrance
Cite: "Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes" 28 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016001/chateau-pavie-macquin-winery-bpm-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags