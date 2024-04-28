Chateau Pavie Macquin Winery / BPM Architectes

+ 13

Winery • Saint-Émilion, France
Architects: BPM Architectes

Area: 1900 m²

Photographs: 11h45

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project JUNG Bibok , Isover , Variante Dey Manufacturers:

Text description provided by the architects. Facing the village of Saint-Emilion, Château Pavie Macquin enjoys an exceptional location. In harmony with its surroundings, the wine estate is nestled in the heart of a meticulously cultivated agricultural landscape shaped by human hands. Perched on a hill, the building extends horizontally, following the contours of the landscape.

The rehabilitation and extension project imbue the property with a strong identity, intertwined with its history and heritage. The renovation of the production unit and the creation of an underground aging cellar symbolize a new chapter. Its rehabilitation is part of a frugal design approach, conceived within the framework of sustainable development to minimize the buildings' impact on the environment and ensure the quality of life for the site's various users.

This approach is manifested through a series of thoughtful choices, including the selection of durable materials, efficient management methods, and the organization of functions and spaces to optimize energy consumption. The architectural detailing reflects the craftsmanship dedicated to winemaking.

The expressive character of the land determines the selection of building envelope colors, representing the interaction and exchange between architecture and nature. The palette of beige and brown tones evokes the colors of the earth and the vines, reinforcing the identity of the place. The choice of durable and local construction materials was made to guarantee the longevity of the site.

The underground aging cellar sometimes dug more than 7 meters below ground level, stands out for its simplicity and minimalism. The concrete walls, with their variations in shades and textures, represent the different layers of clay and limestone characteristic of the unique terroir of the Pavie Macquin estate. The concrete, made with the topsoil extracted from the site during excavation, allowed for the reuse of the site's raw material to reflect the complexity of the terroir and geological richness at the heart of the project.

Energy needs for air conditioning are minimized by harnessing the thermal inertia of the existing soil against which the building is placed. Water needs are reduced through rainwater harvesting. The design details of the functional spaces of the building serve to optimize the workflow of the winemaking process. The existing winery underwent significant rehabilitation to modernize the spaces, making them more efficient and less energy-intensive.