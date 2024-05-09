Exploring the Use of Stabilized Aluminum Foam in the Steirereck Restaurant

Save this picture! Steirereck am Pogusch Restaurant & Hotel / PPAG architects. Image © Hertha Hurnaus

The use of contrast is an essential practice in both cuisine and architecture, whether it's harmonizing different aromas and flavors or integrating buildings from different eras. This principle comes to life in a striking way at the top of the imposing Austrian Alps, where the Steirereck am Pogusch restaurant strives for culinary excellence, architectural mastery and the fusion of tradition and innovation. Under the guidance of PPAG architects, the establishment has undergone a revitalization and expansion marked by a deep respect for nature, while making a bold statement of contemporary design.

The challenge was considerable: to unite natural beauty with the sophistication and functionality required by a modern culinary business set on a sloping topography. To this end, the functions and volumes were carefully integrated into the mountainous landscape, forming a whole that evokes the cozy atmosphere of a rural village, in tune with the surrounding environment and blending the traditional with the contemporary. The pre-existing volumes—kitchen, living quarters, stone house and wooden house, and vegetable gardens—have been complemented by new buildings. These new additions cover extensive new culinary-related areas, including the "Salettl" for fine dining, the fire kitchen, the distillery, kitchens with extensive preparation and staff areas, a garden kitchen in a small glass house, as well as special accommodation for staff and guests and an extension of visible and invisible infrastructure.

The juxtaposition between the restaurant and the existing historic building is not only limited to its form, but also to the choice of materials, especially on the façade, creating a contrast to the picturesque Austrian landscape and communicating its aspirations effectively. Alongside the original wooden cladding, large glass panels and an innovative exterior cladding stand out in the project.

This innovative cladding comes in the form of ALUSION™ aluminum foam, distributed by Freund GmbH. Resembling a metallic sponge, this lightweight yet durable material offers a visually captivating alternative to conventional cladding options. The panels offer a multitude of design possibilities and functional advantages. Their cellular cast composition, together with continuous skin surfaces, increase aesthetic appeal, but also reduce heating and air conditioning requirements, contributing to sustainable design practices.

Its sound absorption properties make it an ideal choice for environments that demand acoustic performance and aesthetic refinement, while also incorporating sustainability. Composed of aluminum with ceramic particles, this material is not only 100% recyclable, but also contains up to 100% recycled content. Its non-combustible nature and high resistance to corrosion further enhance its durability and longevity, in line with the principles of responsible architecture.

In the idyllic countryside, the interplay of metallic tones and precise geometry creates a distinctive visual spectacle. Its use covers external and internal wall cladding, ceiling decorations, as well as decorations for restaurants, bars, offices, apartment complexes, cabinets, furniture, showroom displays, flooring solutions, signage, lighting fixtures and exhibitions. Resistant to flames and corrosion—much like conventional aluminum—it undergoes a gradual oxidation process over time, mainly in uncoated or unpainted outdoor environments. However, this natural weathering does not compromise its physical integrity. Characterized by insensitivity to the rate of deformation, isotropy and resilience at high temperatures, it also excels at absorbing acoustic and electromagnetic radiation, while offering effective vibration damping properties.

The Steirereck Restaurant project serves as proof of the transformative potential of innovative materials in architectural design, which can represent the desires present in the project, as well as aligning with sustainability, innovation and efficiency goals.