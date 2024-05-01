Seven Spanish Brands and Their Milan 2024 Showcases

Milan Design Week is a celebration of creativity, innovation and excellence in design, captivating audiences from all over the world. It is an event that encompasses various design-related exhibitions and activities in Milan, while Salone del Mobile is Milan Design Week's main trade fair focused specifically on furniture and interior design. Every year, the city is transformed into a vibrant hub where designers, architects, artists and enthusiasts converge to explore the latest trends, ideas and innovations in the world of design. The instance is a catalyst for inspiration, promoting dialogue, collaboration and discovery across a range of design disciplines, from furniture and interior design to architecture, fashion and more.

In 2024, the event witnessed a strong presence of Spanish brands among the many exhibitors. This impact was fostered by ICEX (Spain Trade and Investment), a Spanish government agency responsible for promoting the internationalization of companies and the expansion of the country's exports, providing support and services to companies looking to enter or expand in international markets. In addition, the institution organizes trade missions, participates in international fairs and exhibitions and provides training and consultancy services to Spanish companies looking to succeed in the global market. Here is a summary of the exhibitions and activities of seven outstanding Spanish brands at the various events that took place during the week of April 15-21, 2024 in Milan.

Actiu presented its latest collection—"Aqua"—to visitors at the Salone del Mobile Milano 2024. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of furniture for workspaces, hospitality, education and other commercial environments, which promote productivity, well-being and sustainability in modern workspaces. In the exhibition, Aqua represents the fusion of serenity and energy, offering an immersive journey where water serves as both muse and basis of design. Like water's ability to adapt to light and containers, the installations reflect the fluidity and change of life. Amid a palette of hues and translucence, Aqua harmonizes form and utility, employing reflective textures and lighting interactions to rejuvenate environments.

Andreu World offers a diverse range of products, including chairs, tables, sofas, stools and accessories, with designs that combine modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, resulting in timeless pieces. During Milan Design Week, Andreu World unveiled its latest innovations. Pieces by renowned designers such as Patricia Urquiola, Piergiorgio Cazzaniga, Rodolfo Dordoni and Alfredo Häberli were highlighted. Their new showroom in the Italian city now proudly houses their newest collections, while incorporating an innovative, technological, connected and collaborative approach. Designed with the same environmental criteria applied to all the brand's products, which are Cradle-to-Cradle certified, the new showroom offers a vision of the future of design. From the expansion of Patricia Urquiola's Botete collection to Piergiorgio Cazzaniga's Gala Pure Eco chair made from 100% recycled thermopolymers, and Rodolfo Dordoni's Axial Modular Sofa evoking the 1950s, these novelties captivated visitors with their blend of style and sustainability.

Cosentino specializes in the production of innovative surfaces for architectural and design applications, renowned for their quality, innovation and design versatility. During Milan Design Week 2024, the manufacturer had an extensive program of activities and launches planned in various locations. Firstly, the presentation of EARTHIC® LAB X FORMAFANTASMA, an installation at the Teatro Gerolamo during Fuorisalone 2024, which serves as a platform to present the new EARTHIC® by Silestone®XM collection, emphasizing ethical and responsible production processes.

Its presence extends to the Cosentino City showroom in the city center, located at Piazza Fontana 6. This dynamic space hosted several events throughout the week, including an exclusive show cooking event with influencers and the return of the competition "Let's Design." Additionally, the showroom hosted a new edition of “Design Talk,” with discussions with ItalianBark and Trendstefan, highlighting current design trends. The showroom agenda also includes personalized events for Cosentino customers around the world, ensuring a vibrant and engaging experience for attendees.

Specializing in the production of decorative metal chain curtains and partitions, Kriskadecor develops innovative and versatile products used for various design applications, including interior decoration, architectural features, space division and visual merchandising. The new space, designed by studi{H}ac-JMFerrero, was the perfect setting to present the new collection of patterns designed by their own Valencian atelier. The Weaving Collection, inspired by the world of fashion, weaves intricate threads to form delicate fabrics. This addition complements the existing range of designer patterns, including the Essential, Floral and Gradient collections.

Kave Home is a furniture and decoration brand that offers a wide range of elegant and contemporary products for modern spaces. Its product range includes sofas, chairs, tables, storage solutions and outdoor furniture, as well as home accessories such as rugs, lighting, mirrors and decorative items. Kave Home stood out at Milan Design Week by presenting the Panta Rei art installation, designed by Daniele Papuli and curated by Beatrice Rossetti. Made up of more than 11,000 sheets of paper, the installation emphasizes the connection between delicacy and solidity in design, in total harmony with the brand's philosophy. Kave Home furniture pieces, such as the Club armchair and the Blok sofa, integrate organically into the work, demonstrating the union between art and functional design. See it at its flagship store in Milan.

Grespania specializes in the production of ceramic tiles and porcelain tiles for various architectural and interior design applications, including floor tiles, wall tiles and slabs available in a wide variety of sizes, colors, textures and finishes. At this year's event, they contributed to the "House of Mirrors" installation, organized by ICEX and ASCER (Spanish Association of Wall and Floor Tile Manufacturers), under the Tile of Spain brand, and designed by La Errería studio. This installation is part of Interni's Cross Vision space during Fuorisalone 2024 and was exhibited at the University of Milan (La Statale) with pieces from 16 Spanish tile companies.

Vibia, a lighting design company known for its innovative and contemporary lighting solutions, emphasizes simple lines, minimalism and versatility, making them suitable for a variety of indoor and outdoor environments. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and sustainability, Vibia pushes the boundaries of lighting design to provide functional and visually stunning solutions for modern spaces. The company is took part in the "Appartamento Spagnolo" exhibition organized by ICEX, highlighting the best of Spanish design in collaboration with Elle Decor Italia and architecture studio DWA. The exhibition at Palazzo Castiglioni featured pieces from 18 Spanish companies, showcasing the diversity and creativity of the Spanish design industry.

The presence of seven Spanish brands inside and outside the Salone de Milano 2024 highlights the significant role they play on the global design scene. From contemporary furniture to innovative lighting solutions and high-quality ceramic tiles, they demonstrate a commitment to excellence, creativity and sustainability in their products and business practices. In addition, the participation coordinated by ICEX highlights the essential support that government institutions offer to promote Spanish design on the international market, creating opportunities for collaboration, exposure and continued growth.