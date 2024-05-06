Exploring the Connection Between Water, Design and Wellbeing

Water is fundamental to human life on several levels, and encompasses a spectrum of meanings that transcend the biological sphere, reaching the cultural and spiritual spheres. Biologically, it is indispensable, making up approximately 70% of our bodies and playing a central role in our physiological functions, from temperature regulation to vital cellular processes. Culturally and spiritually, water has deep significance, symbolizing purification, renewal and spiritual rebirth in a multitude of rituals and ceremonies performed in different cultures over the centuries.

In architecture, the presence of water is equally important, going beyond its basic cleansing function to encompass a rich diversity of meanings and influences. From the majestic Roman baths, where water was used for hygiene and also represented social status, offering moments of entertainment and relaxation; to contemporary bathrooms, where water is skillfully integrated to create luxurious and invigorating spa experiences. Its presence goes beyond the functional aspect and is also deeply symbolic. Evoking feelings of purification, renewal and serenity, water enriches architecture with an emotional and aesthetic dimension that transcends the boundaries of time and culture.







This was the inspiration for Dornbracht when developing products that promote a connection between water and people. A renowned German manufacturer known for its innovative, high-quality bathroom and kitchen accessories, its products are characterized by craftsmanship, cutting-edge technology and timeless design. One of its main strengths lies in its research and development, allowing it to continually explore new materials, manufacturing techniques and design concepts, while also striving to minimize its environmental footprint through eco-friendly manufacturing processes, material sourcing and product design. Currently, the company has launched two new products and inaugurated a showroom in Milan, which is accessible all year long.

The Interaction of Water and Light

Aquahalo is a sculptural shower reminiscent of a classic crystal chandelier. It is more than just a shower; a design masterpiece for the bathroom, characterized by its ring-shaped design that can serve as the focal point of any space. Designed by Michael Neumayr under the "Follow Your Bliss" campaign, it offers three distinct flow modes and integrates light and water into the ceiling for moments of meditative, invigorating bliss in everyday life.

Fixed at four points, it surrounds a central light and water point built into the ceiling. The designer based his concept on the Gustavian style, a Swedish trend inspired by antiquity and French neoclassicism from the time of King Ludwig XVI. "My original inspiration was a chandelier hanging in my parents' dining room. The shine of the lead crystal and the way it reflected the light always reminded me of sparkling water as a child. In this respect, Aquahalo is a contemporary and minimalist interpretation of a Gustavian candlestick." Available in five finishes—Chrome, Brushed Platinum, Champagne (22kt Gold), Brushed Champagne (22kt Gold) and Matte Black—Aquahalo offers a variety of flow experiences tailored to individual preferences. From the calming cascade of Aqua Circle Rain to the energizing Diamond Rain and the aesthetically pleasing Tempest Rain, each mode creates an experience for body and soul, providing a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Therapeutic Experiences With Water

Developed in collaboration with Dr. Christoph Stumpe of the renowned Shen Men Institute in Düsseldorf, Serenity Sky offers a range of flow options designed to enhance self-care at home. Serenity Sky is a rain panel that seeks to provide light, powerful and refreshing sensations, combining different flow modes to ensure complete relaxation and support physical and mental well-being. Designed by Sieger Design, its compact and elegant shape fits perfectly on the ceiling, embodying precision and sophistication. The design invites users to infuse moments of happiness into their daily lives, embodying Dornbracht's commitment to improving quality of life through spa applications.

From the gentle coverage of Full Rain to the invigorating cleansing of Purify Rain, each mode is meticulously crafted to meet diverse wellness needs. The enhanced Serenity Sky+ features additional modes, such as Laminar Flow for a concentrated, powerful jet that gently and evenly coats the skin, and Aquapressure Flow, an effective type of jet that can relieve tension and support regeneration after sport. The products draw inspiration from Kneipp therapy, Traditional Chinese Medicine and wellness research. In addition to functionality, it also offers customization options, including lighting options to match different environments and seven finishes for seamless integration into any bathroom design.

Diving Into the Senses: The Dornbracht Showroom in Milan

To best showcase these and other creations by the brand, Dornbracht has set up a showroom in Milan, located in the heart of Brera, one of its most coveted neighborhoods, with the cooperation with exclusive brands, such as Cosentino, Occhio, and Poggenpohl. Spanning two levels and 260 square meters, the company says the space is more than just a showroom, but a sanctuary of innovation and inspiration designed to stimulate all the senses, where every aspect of the space is meticulously crafted to engage taste, hearing, sight and touch. Deliberate choices of materials, textures and colors create an environment that promotes holistic well-being, elevating the experience beyond a mere product display.

At the heart of the upper level is an impressive showcase of Dornbracht's latest bath products. These cutting-edge designs redefine spa experiences and set new standards in the way water is presented and worked with. In addition to the shower novelties, the upper level serves as a haven for exploration and inspiration, as well as revealing the brand's foray into kitchen design, with a central block acting as a focal point for contemporary culinary creativity. Descending into the lower area of the showroom, guests are greeted by company experts on hand to guide them through the brand's wide range of services. The modular design of the space allows for seamless transitions between presentations and events, ensuring that it remains a dynamic hub of activity and innovation.

Conceived as a "Discovery Space," the exhibition is an invitation to perceive the brand in all its facets. The showroom is still open in Milan, even after Milan Design Week has come to an end, and will continue to serve to exhibit the brand's products. More information can be found on the official website.