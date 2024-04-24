Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio

FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio

Save
Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© André Mortatti

FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Image 2 of 29FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, TableFN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior Photography, Living RoomFN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior PhotographyFN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pinheiros, Brazil
  • Architects: Ponto de Apoio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1894 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Concresteel, Lumini, TM2
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Taborda, Regina Kikuchi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. Pinheiros neighborhood, situated in the western zone of São Paulo city, stands as one of the most sought-after locations in the capital, owing to its cosmopolitan vibe and prime positioning near the city's main financial hubs, alongside a plethora of recreational, cultural, commercial, and transportation amenities. Over recent years, this district has undergone a rapid metamorphosis, with traditional houses and low-rise structures making way for towering, multi-use buildings, ushering in a new era of residential and commercial dynamics within this historical urban area.

Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Image 2 of 29
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior Photography
© André Mortatti

Amid this lively urban landscape, the desire to live in a house is highly challenging, from searching for suitable land to the construction of a house that offers comfort and privacy amidst the towering skyline.

Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© André Mortatti

Despite the urban evolution, remnants of a past era endure in Pinheiros, with quaint rows of houses nestled within its urban fabric. In 2019, a family embarking on their home-building journey stumbled upon a house in a courtyard comprising ten houses in the heart of the neighborhood. House number 8, perched on a lot measuring 6.50 meters wide and 28.00 meters long, was available for acquisition. However, due to structural and maintenance deficiencies, its use was not possible. After acquiring the property, the decision was made to raze the existing single-story structure and erect a new residence that would fulfill the aspirations of the young family.

Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Image 20 of 29
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Image 23 of 29
Long section 01

Designed to accommodate their lifestyle, the residence is organized on two levels, totaling an area of 176.00 square meters. Guided by the principle of privacy, a closed volume dominates the main facade, with interior spaces illuminated by translucent glass.

Save this picture!
FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio - Interior Photography, Table
© André Mortatti

The construction is elevated from the ground as the other existing houses to prevent flooding which used to be an issue in this area.

The ground floor unfolds into the social area, seamlessly integrating with the outdoor space through wide sliding windows that delineate the interior from the pool area, built in the lateral setback of the residence. Extending from the social area, the kitchen effortlessly transitions to the rear garden, accentuated by a double-height ceiling that fosters a sense of spatial continuity between the interior and exterior areas. The kitchen features a countertop barbecue grill, complemented by a hot tub in the garden creating an inviting leisure area. The artist's graffiti, admired by residents, adorns the wall of a double-height area.

Along the social area, dining room, and kitchen, sliding windows were installed on a concrete bench that blurs the boundary between indoor and outdoor areas. A retractable deck was installed over the pool.

The laundry, half-bath, and access to the upper floor are located at the front of the residence. Ascending to the upper level unveils the private domain, comprising an en-suite bedroom, a standard bedroom, an office, a social bathroom, and a television room – a versatile space that can easily transform into an additional bedroom through sliding doors.

The office, visually linked to the lower social area, is filled with natural light coming from the windows on the side facade.

Accessible from the main bedroom, the rooftop features a solarium as well as the air conditioning technical area and the water tank.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ponto de Apoio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "FN Pinheiros Residence / Ponto de Apoio" [Residência FN Pinheiros / Ponto de Apoio] 24 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015784/fn-pinheiros-residence-ponto-de-apoio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags