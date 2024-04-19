Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
YT House / Pranala Associates

YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 2 of 30YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 3 of 30YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 4 of 30YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 5 of 30YT House / Pranala Associates - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Project Architects: Erick Laurentius, Ahmad Zabel, Dian Irawan
  • City: Bandung
  • Country: Indonesia
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 6 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in southern Bandung with a fairly dense residential area, YT House is a residence that emphasizes the owner's desire for privacy. The house, located in the corner of the residential complex, uses trees to maintain the privacy of its owner so that what is visible from the outside is only a fence and trees. On the other hand, from the inside, the outdoor view will immediately focus on the trees, not directly facing the street in the front.

YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 9 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 28 of 30
Plan - Ground Floor
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 20 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 12 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography

Pranala Associates followed a firm grid to design the house, seamlessly transitioning from outdoor to indoor. YT House, even though it is located in the Bandung area where the temperature is relatively higher, does not require an air conditioner due to good air circulation from its large opening.

YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 3 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 5 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 29 of 30
Plan - 1st Floor
YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 11 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography

On the ground floor, there is a praying room next to the living & dining area that can be opened or closed according to the owner's needs, thus providing more privacy. Flooring is intentionally installed on the same level because the owner of the house often holds events at his house. This time, Pranala Associates emphasized the experiment in sequences on the ceilings to give an impression of a much larger space and provided large openings so that enough light entered the spaces.

YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 4 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography

Some details in this house are Inspired by kikkou, a Japanese traditional pattern depicting tortoiseshell which symbolizes longevity. It can be seen on the ceiling in the living room, which is decorated with faux rattan and wooden screens in the bedrooms. To add to the residents’ privacy, a wooden screen is installed on the bedroom window on the second floor which allows sunlight to enter from the gaps. The bedroom window also faces the rooftop garden planted with cogon grass. Residents can also see the green leaves of the trees planted in the inner court on the ground floor.

YT House / Pranala Associates - Image 23 of 30
© Mario Wibowo Photography

About this office
Pranala Associates
Office

Cite: "YT House / Pranala Associates" 19 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

