Reimagining Low-Income Housing: The Lillian Murphy Housing Complex

Mission Bay, San Francisco, once an industrial landscape of warehouses and railroad land, has transformed into the city’s fastest-growing commercial and urban development area. This rapid change, typical of such developments, has led to gentrification, driving up housing prices and making the area unaffordable for many. To address the affordable housing crisis, the Lillian Murphy Housing Complex was built—not just as a place to live, but as a project that redefines the standards for low-income housing. This success was achieved through the collaboration of Paulett Taggart Architects, Studio VARA, and BŌK Modern, demonstrating that functional, intuitive, and high-quality design that strengthens a community is accessible to everyone.

The Lillian Murphy Housing Complex aims to create a vibrant community deeply integrated into the Mission Bay neighborhood, surpassing the average residential development. The complex is divided into four wings, comprising 152 residential units for families earning below 80% of the area's median income. Its design counters the impersonal feel of typical block-shaped developments, fostering a true sense of community among residents. The four-story buildings are connected by walkways that weave through internal courtyards, promoting outdoor circulation and creating multi-level landscapes. This layout provides residents with neighborhood views and abundant natural light—a rarity in low-income housing developments.

Collaboration with BŌK Modern, a supplier of architectural metal systems, played a crucial role in crafting the complex's visually striking and durable exterior. The building’s facade features rectangular patterned panels that serve as solar barriers, reducing indoor solar radiation while adding a dynamic visual element. Inside, staircases feature BŌK Modern’s A17 pattern, with circles of varying diameters, creating a cohesive design language that seamlessly flows from the interior to the exterior.

BŌK Modern contributed innovative and cost-effective solutions that enhanced both the design and functionality. By leveraging their punch tools, BŌK guided the design team to develop custom patterns with repeating shapes, achieving a striking visual effect at a lower cost than laser cutting. BŌK also identified opportunities to reduce material costs by downgrading the gauge of non-fall protection panels and optimizing panel widths for efficient material use. Additionally, They collaborated closely with the lighting vendor to integrate custom LED channels into their panels and developed a specialized guardrail design that accommodated seismic movements, ensuring safety and aesthetic continuity. Through regular meetings with their collaborators, BŌK ensured these solutions were seamlessly integrated into the overall design, demonstrating their commitment to innovation and functionality.

One of the project’s standout sustainable features is an illuminated bicycle pavilion that accommodates up to 50 bicycles, serving as both a functional storage space and a vibrant communal meeting spot for residents. The balcony railings, composed of unitized structural panels, enhance safety and aesthetics by eliminating the need for additional posts. Meanwhile, the stair railings, offered in various finishes including stainless steel and Cor-Ten®, seamlessly integrate with the building’s overall design. Wallscreen systems were also employed as versatile solutions for building exteriors and green screens, contributing to the complex’s commitment to sustainability.

BŌK Modern’s proactive approach enabled the delivery of structurally integrated solutions that minimized material usage while maintaining high customization and quality at a lower cost. Their commitment extended beyond the design phase, with the team making multiple site visits to review the design and assist with installation. BŌK Modern’s hands-on involvement ensured the complex design elements were executed as planned—any challenges were swiftly addressed to uphold the high quality and safety standards essential for the project.

The Lillian Murphy Housing Complex highlights the importance of early collaboration, custom design solutions, and cost-effective strategies in achieving successful outcomes. By redefining the concept of low-income housing, Paulett Taggart Architects, Studio VARA, and BŌK Modern have not only enhanced the building’s curb appeal but also reinforced the notion that affordable housing can and should be beautiful, durable, and deeply integrated into the urban fabric. In a city with a notably high cost of living, the Lillian Murphy Housing Complex underscores the potential for a future where creativity, collaboration, and community commitment ensure affordable housing is thoughtfully designed with top-quality materials engineered to last.

Credits:

Architect/Designer: Paulett Taggart Architects & Studio VARA

General Contractor: Cahill Contractors, Inc.

Installer: Bay City Mechanical and Kwan Wo

Product Types: Wallscreens, Guardrails, Fence, Stairs, Sunshades

Patterns: Custom, A17

Location: San Francisco, CA