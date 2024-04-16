Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu

TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu

Save

TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Table, ChairTD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairTD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairTD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - More Images+ 49

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Sustainability
L'Ampolla, Spain
  • Architecture + Interior Design: Skye Maunsell - Skye Maunsell Studio, Juan Gurrea Rumeu - gr-os, Jordi Veciana
  • Collaborative Architect: GAR Arquitectura, Joana Argerich - GAR Arquitectura
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Single family home
  • Instalations: Instalcat Smart Project
  • City: L'Ampolla
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential area of L´Ampolla, our project aims to be both local and different. It does not seek continuity with its context but rather challenges the built environment. The new dwelling is presented as a freestanding entity that claims the lost heritage and reinterprets it from a contemporary perspective.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Image 15 of 54
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Concrete
© Simone Marcolin

Starting from this essential language and meeting the client’s desire to incorporate a viewpoint towards the “Fangar” lighthouse, we compose a set of three staggered volumes both in plan and section. The first volume, on the ground floor with a large pitched zinc roof, forms a longitudinal barrier with the street and isolates the garden. The second volume centralizes vertical circulation and rises three stories, reaching a terrace and green roof overlooking the sea. The third one, facing south, creates a small, shaded courtyard on the ground floor. This way, the built ensemble takes over the plot and establishes a sequence of spaces and crossed views that add complexity to the overall experience.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Image 54 of 54
Axo

The program consists of large and accessible spaces, designed to be easily adapted. The distribution of the house, allows it to be inhabited by zones according to the needs of its inhabitants.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Image 49 of 54
Ground floor plan

The polished concrete pavement on the ground floor extends outward, forming continuous platforms and strengthening the relationship between the house and the garden. A concrete plinth runs along the entire built perimeter and is extruded to create built-in furniture elements. The facade, coated in lime mortar, responds to Mediterranean typology. The openings simulate the depth of stone masonry walls, bringing storage and facilities to the outer plane and reducing sun exposure during the summer months. The sustainability approach combines simple methods, typical of traditional architecture, with the installation of solar panels, mechanical ventilation, and an ASHP system, achieving high energy efficiency.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Salva Lopez

The interior establishes a connection with the chromaticism of the Mediterranean landscape, the earth, and the native vegetation of the garden project that surrounds it.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Salva Lopez
Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Salva Lopez

The spaces are distributed according to the building's openings, towards the garden and the sea, extending the interior to the exterior, ensuring different living areas for summer and winter, protected by the building and its pergolas. The interior is austere, designed in harmony with its intended use and its relationship with the garden in terms of chromatics, materials, and space. Surfaces, furniture, and equipment are functional, combining wood, ceramics, color, textiles, raffia, and steel.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Salva Lopez
Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Countertop
© Salva Lopez

The garden is enclosed by a low wall along the entire perimeter of the plot, designed with Mediterranean native plants and trees accustomed to long periods of drought. The swimming pool is designed to integrate into the vegetation, framed by concrete platforms that extend and connect with the building and the interior of the residence. This connection between the ground floor interior and the garden situates, organizes, and integrates all the equipment and furniture according to its views and use.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Image 20 of 54
© Simone Marcolin

The objective of the project was to establish, through the spaces, a relationship between urban and rural landscapes, between the countryside and the sea.

Save this picture!
TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu - Image 22 of 54
© Salva Lopez

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Skye Maunsell Studio
Office
Jordi Veciana
Office
Juan Gurrea Rumeu
Office

Materials

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySpain

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilitySpain
Cite: "TD House / Skye Maunsell Studio + Jordi Veciana + Juan Gurrea Rumeu" 16 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015638/td-house-skye-maunsell-studio-plus-jordi-veciana-plus-juan-gurrea-rumeu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags