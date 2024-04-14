Can Zariquiey Health Center Foyer / MIAS Architects

+ 7

Text description provided by the architects. It was about designing a welcoming space for the families of patients, a meeting point between family members, center professionals, and patients themselves. It had to be a friendly, familial space, very domestic in terms of dimensions, with emphasis on materials, colors, light, both natural and artificial, and above all, easily related to the building and existing spaces.

The new reception space belongs to this interior world of the courtyard, which emerges outside. This same interior logic escapes towards the outside through a space already built.

It is a construction with a central pillar and mixed, wooden and metal, slightly radial and L-shaped pillars, which support the ground in a strange balance. This new construction looks like a spider. Louise Bourgeois' spider, Maman, has accompanied the design of this space, a necessary space, given that we had built the web inside the courtyard, but we had never found the builder.