Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. India
  5. Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio

Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio

Save

Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeBandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 4 of 48Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 5 of 48Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Higher Education, Dorms
Kankalitala, India
  • Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Jui Mallik, Tilak Ajmera, Arpita Banerjee, Angshujit Mazumdar, Sancheeyta Das, Sonia Guha, Poorvi Duggar Ajmera, Samya Ghatak
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Educational
  • Glazing Consultant: Glastal
  • Furniture Designer: Abin Design Studio
  • City: Kankalitala
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Niveditaa Gupta

Text description provided by the architects. Micro initiatives are turned into enduring assets by an unconventional take on traditional practices in the Bandhan School of Business. Weaving a romance of the connection between the site and the architect, it represents that between the sky and the water, there is “material”, which is Earth, and the architecture borrows from the contextual landscape of this earth to showcase the context it sits in, rather than standing out from it – it rather creates a frame to emphasize the natural views. The form is conceived as masses and voids carved out of the mounds.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Niveditaa Gupta

The campus design is motivated by Tagore’s Bishwa Bharati University, with individual blocks interspersed among existing trees, instead of a continuous structure. This emulates a meandering walk through the forest but also ensures natural cross-ventilation. Shaded by trees and the South-West facades being opaque, reduce the heat gain and eliminate the need for mechanical air conditioning. Varying heights of green roofs shape the campus by creating assorted levels and hierarchies in its physical form.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 40 of 48
Masterplan
Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 45 of 48
Illustration

The structure showcases local burnt-brick construction with façade patterns integrated into the brickwork itself. Vast faces created with clean lines and sleek forms provide a canvas to showcase a myriad of rustic textures and locally crafted techniques of treating building facades with “handmade” finishes.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Niveditaa Gupta

We believe that Architecture becomes meaningful when it expands its sphere of influence beyond its physical entity and transforms not only the surroundings but also the lives of its users, becoming an emblem of generosity. We want to encourage dialogues with local authorities to actively contribute to the shaping of the community’s environment and everyday life. ADS demonstrates how practices can successfully embed social concern, remain fluid, generously reciprocate and enrich small projects with steadfast commitment, resolute persuasiveness, and sharp negotiating and technical skills.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 7 of 48
© Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Niveditaa Gupta

The style respects the heritage, culture and tradition of the physical and social local community and the craftsmen lend their skills to create a versatile space. Empowering and encouraging the local industry in this way allows for a transparent and inclusive process, where the scale of human hands is felt throughout and the building acquires a human ‘skin’. Promoting craft anchors a project in place and context.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 5 of 48
© Niveditaa Gupta
Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Niveditaa Gupta

Transforming a space via the human context, namely, a co-beneficial system consisting of the inclusion of stakeholders, not only achieves flexibility in functionality and interaction but also establishes a tectonic relationship with the physical context. I wanted to encourage the rethinking of the forms and processes at stake in the construction of community infrastructures. There are many intangible elements that we must understand and acknowledge: ephemeral activations and gatherings, dynamic and changing realities, and the mixing of formal and informal processes.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Image 34 of 48
© Niveditaa Gupta

As a core ideology, we incorporate contextual solutions to make each of our projects as sustainable as possible. Taking cues from historic buildings and imbibing their indigenous methods towards sustainability in a modern way is the soul of our design philosophy.

Save this picture!
Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Niveditaa Gupta

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:JJQR+R69, Kankalitala, West Bengal 731204, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Abin Design Studio
Office

Materials

GlassConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationOther facilitiesDormsIndia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationOther facilitiesDormsIndia
Cite: "Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio" 15 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015605/bandhan-residential-school-of-business-abin-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags