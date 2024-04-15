Bandhan Residential School of Business / Abin Design Studio

+ 43

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Jui Mallik, Tilak Ajmera, Arpita Banerjee, Angshujit Mazumdar, Sancheeyta Das, Sonia Guha, Poorvi Duggar Ajmera, Samya Ghatak

Program / Use / Building Function: Educational

Glazing Consultant: Glastal

Furniture Designer: Abin Design Studio

City: Kankalitala

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Micro initiatives are turned into enduring assets by an unconventional take on traditional practices in the Bandhan School of Business. Weaving a romance of the connection between the site and the architect, it represents that between the sky and the water, there is “material”, which is Earth, and the architecture borrows from the contextual landscape of this earth to showcase the context it sits in, rather than standing out from it – it rather creates a frame to emphasize the natural views. The form is conceived as masses and voids carved out of the mounds.

The campus design is motivated by Tagore’s Bishwa Bharati University, with individual blocks interspersed among existing trees, instead of a continuous structure. This emulates a meandering walk through the forest but also ensures natural cross-ventilation. Shaded by trees and the South-West facades being opaque, reduce the heat gain and eliminate the need for mechanical air conditioning. Varying heights of green roofs shape the campus by creating assorted levels and hierarchies in its physical form.

The structure showcases local burnt-brick construction with façade patterns integrated into the brickwork itself. Vast faces created with clean lines and sleek forms provide a canvas to showcase a myriad of rustic textures and locally crafted techniques of treating building facades with “handmade” finishes.

We believe that Architecture becomes meaningful when it expands its sphere of influence beyond its physical entity and transforms not only the surroundings but also the lives of its users, becoming an emblem of generosity. We want to encourage dialogues with local authorities to actively contribute to the shaping of the community’s environment and everyday life. ADS demonstrates how practices can successfully embed social concern, remain fluid, generously reciprocate and enrich small projects with steadfast commitment, resolute persuasiveness, and sharp negotiating and technical skills.

The style respects the heritage, culture and tradition of the physical and social local community and the craftsmen lend their skills to create a versatile space. Empowering and encouraging the local industry in this way allows for a transparent and inclusive process, where the scale of human hands is felt throughout and the building acquires a human ‘skin’. Promoting craft anchors a project in place and context.

Transforming a space via the human context, namely, a co-beneficial system consisting of the inclusion of stakeholders, not only achieves flexibility in functionality and interaction but also establishes a tectonic relationship with the physical context. I wanted to encourage the rethinking of the forms and processes at stake in the construction of community infrastructures. There are many intangible elements that we must understand and acknowledge: ephemeral activations and gatherings, dynamic and changing realities, and the mixing of formal and informal processes.

As a core ideology, we incorporate contextual solutions to make each of our projects as sustainable as possible. Taking cues from historic buildings and imbibing their indigenous methods towards sustainability in a modern way is the soul of our design philosophy.