World
Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura

Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Structural Engineer: Engenheiro Tadeu Bento
  • Installations: WGA engenharia
  • Site Management : Bernardo Telles
  • Structure Execution: Mauro Rezende
  • Program : Habitacional Unifamiliar
  • Country: Brazil
Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Image 2 of 20
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The first challenge would be to overcome the difficulties of the narrow and long lot geometry, where the main point of interest lies in the beautiful landscape at the back. Consequently, the family living area should be there. Thus, the house program was designed with a private wing, the bedrooms, facing east and close to the street, and the living area facing the landscape. 

Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© André Scarpa
Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Image 19 of 20
Ground floor plan
Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa
Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa

To connect these parts, an internal circulation strip links the front and back of the land - street and view - along a kind of suspended courtyard, allowing landscaping to integrate with the house's interior and be part of the transition between these spaces. 

Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade
© André Scarpa
Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Image 20 of 20
Long section

Between the desire for a single-level house and the maintenance of the land's natural slope, construction was chosen that is implanted in the lot, sometimes directly on its natural topography, sometimes elevated from the ground. This way, large earthmoving movements are avoided, reducing construction costs and creating a shaded area under the raised slab. 

Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© André Scarpa

Finally, a sloped metal roof in a north/south direction shelters the entire space of the house. On the north side, a generous overhang on the balcony facing the landscape, where the ceiling height is lowest, protects the house from strong sunlight. On the south side, the roof at its highest level offers a high ceiling for the bedrooms and garage, as well as space for plumbing equipment.

Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© André Scarpa

Project gallery

About this office
Telles Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura" [Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura] 15 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015584/residencia-fe-telles-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

