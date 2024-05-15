Residência FE / Telles Arquitetura

+ 15

Houses • Brazil Architects: Telles Arquitetura

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: André Scarpa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Kingspan Insulated Panels Gerdau Açominas , Portobello Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Bernardo Telles

Structural Engineer: Engenheiro Tadeu Bento

Installations: WGA engenharia

Site Management : Bernardo Telles

Structure Execution: Mauro Rezende

Program : Habitacional Unifamiliar

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The first challenge would be to overcome the difficulties of the narrow and long lot geometry, where the main point of interest lies in the beautiful landscape at the back. Consequently, the family living area should be there. Thus, the house program was designed with a private wing, the bedrooms, facing east and close to the street, and the living area facing the landscape.

To connect these parts, an internal circulation strip links the front and back of the land - street and view - along a kind of suspended courtyard, allowing landscaping to integrate with the house's interior and be part of the transition between these spaces.

Between the desire for a single-level house and the maintenance of the land's natural slope, construction was chosen that is implanted in the lot, sometimes directly on its natural topography, sometimes elevated from the ground. This way, large earthmoving movements are avoided, reducing construction costs and creating a shaded area under the raised slab.

Finally, a sloped metal roof in a north/south direction shelters the entire space of the house. On the north side, a generous overhang on the balcony facing the landscape, where the ceiling height is lowest, protects the house from strong sunlight. On the south side, the roof at its highest level offers a high ceiling for the bedrooms and garage, as well as space for plumbing equipment.