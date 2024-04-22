ZEB Living Lab: Innovation in Sustainable Architecture with Solar Façades

Save this picture! ZEB Lab. Image © Nicola Lolli / SINTEF

ZEB Living Lab is a research building that stands out for its pioneering initiative among zero-emission buildings, seeking to have a significant impact on the future. Located in Trondheim, Norway, it is much more than just a building; it is a tangible manifestation of the global commitment to sustainability and innovation. Conceived as an advanced research laboratory and a practical example of sustainable construction practices, it represents the point of convergence between architecture, technology and environmental awareness. Managed in collaboration between NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology) and SINTEF (Scandinavian Institute of Technology), this center of scientific excellence is a platform for living experimentation, where innovative materials and solutions are developed, tested and demonstrated in direct interaction with the building occupants.

The success of the ZEB Living Lab is the result of a collaboration between various stakeholders. In partnership with Veidekke for the construction and LINK Arkitektur for the architectural design and energy consultancy, the project embodies an exceptional synergy of expertise and is set to become one of the most exemplary buildings in terms of global sustainability. It stands out for its documented climate credentials, which meticulously track and offset CO₂ emissions through clean energy production methods.

Architecturally, its design is inspired by the crystalline structure of silicon, similar to what is found in solar panels, which underlines the building's main function: energy generation. Its entire façade and roof is clad in solar panels, and it has been meticulously oriented to maximize the capture of solar radiation, with a roof sloping at an ideal angle of 42 degrees to the south, which not only guarantees efficient energy production, but also gives the structure a distinct visual identity, making it a landmark of sustainable architecture. SolarLab's customized solar façades play a crucial role in the design, offering a complete and long-lasting solution that combines aesthetics with environmental responsibility.

The Danish company designs and manufactures customized solar façades that integrate on-site energy production with dynamic, durable and maintenance-free materials. Their products are available in a variety of finishes, textures and colors, offering a complete solution that includes invisible electrical components to fully integrate the energy-generating façade cladding and complement the building's expressive form. There are three customizable solar façade solutions available—Rain Screen, Curtain Wall and Louvers—which integrate seamlessly into architectural designs while generating sustainable electricity. SolarLab's approach involves a proven realization process, incorporating scoping, architectural design and realization stages, ensuring reliability, cost-effectiveness and support throughout the project lifecycle. Its design and engineering teams assist from initial concept to final design, as well as during installation and commissioning.

At the heart of the ZEB Living Lab is a commitment to carbon neutrality throughout its life cycle. This commitment is formalized through rigorous ZEB-COM (Zero Emission Building and Offset) certification standards, which require that all CO₂ emissions—from the production of materials to ongoing building operations—be offset by on-site energy production over a 60-year period. In addition, the building takes a proactive approach to minimizing its environmental impact, employing innovative strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and optimize energy efficiency.

In addition to its technical and environmental aspects, the building also serves as an educational and inspirational tool. As a living platform for experimentation, its occupants have the opportunity to interact directly with the sustainable technologies and practices implemented on-site during their daily work, providing a unique, hands-on learning experience. This commitment to education and awareness is key to creating a significant change in the mindset and practices related to sustainable construction.

Ultimately, the ZEB Living Lab is not just a building, but a symbol of hope and progress towards a greener, more sustainable future. And as we seek to move towards a more sustainable world, the ZEB Living Lab stands as a beacon of inspiration and a reminder that, together, we can create a better future for future generations.