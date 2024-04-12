Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design

Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design

Save
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Atik Bheda

Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCompact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailCompact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior PhotographyCompact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsCompact House / Rahul Pudale Design - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Belagavi, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Atik Bheda

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the bustling old city, amidst the vibrant chaos of typical Indian streets, lies a plot measuring a mere 6 meters in width by 9 meters in depth. This small parcel of land, tucked away in the market area, presented a unique challenge and opportunity to weave a narrative of community living amidst the cacophony of urban life. The client, faced with the dilemma of moving away from the old city to escape the chaos, found themselves drawn to the idea of fostering community within this dense urban fabric. The challenge presented was formidable: to utilize a compact site effectively, maximize natural light, accommodate commercial spaces on the ground floor, and provide comfortable residences above.

Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Atik Bheda

Furthermore, the site's constraints included shared walls on three sides with adjacent buildings, leaving only one direction for light to filter through—the east. The residential units were conceptualized as a series of interconnected spaces, carefully crafted to maximize interaction and connectivity. The section of the building was meticulously developed to create overlapping volumes, allowing for the creation of intimate yet open spaces that overlook the bustling streets below.

Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Image 26 of 26
Axo
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting, Windows
© Atik Bheda

One steps into the residence through a narrow and seemingly dark staircase. This unassuming entrance opens up into a breathtaking triple-height living room. Here, the eye is drawn upward, where the skylight floods the space with natural light, providing a sense of openness and airiness, in which all the bedroom windows converge. Adjacent to the living room lies the kitchen, separated by a fluted glass partition that allows light to filter through while maintaining a sense of privacy. The double-height, open-to-sky dining area, situated alongside the kitchen, serves as a beacon of light and warmth throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography
© Atik Bheda
Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Image 21 of 26
Section

One of the most delightful aspects of the design is the element of surprise and discovery inherent in the staircase. As one ascends, they are treated to glimpses of the triple-height living and dining spaces, teasing the senses and inviting exploration. This playful interaction between different levels fosters a sense of connectivity and dynamism. The upper two floors of the residence are dedicated to the private spaces, accommodating the bedrooms and terraces.

Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Beam
© Atik Bheda

Envisioning the integration of wooden elements into the concrete structure, materialized in the form of wooden inserts seamlessly carved out to serve functional purposes. These inserts not only provide aesthetics but also double as essential components of the living space. From serving as wooden capsules for bedrooms to framing windows, from forming wardrobes to shaping staircases, each wooden element adds depth and character to the architectural composition. In conclusion, the architectural project on this small, challenging site in the heart of the old city is an example of what can be achieved through creative thinking and a deep understanding of the urban context. It is a celebration of community, interaction, and the transformative power of design in shaping the way we live and experience our cities.

Save this picture!
Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design - Windows
© Atik Bheda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rahul Pudale Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Compact House / Rahul Pudale Design" 12 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015510/compact-house-rahul-pudale-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags