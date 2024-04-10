Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. France
  5. Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes

Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes

Save

Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 2 of 20Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Exterior PhotographyNordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 4 of 20Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsNordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sports Architecture, Educational Architecture
Les Déserts, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Clément Molinier

Architectural description. Nestled on the plateau of Revard at 1400 meters above sea level, the center is situated in a clearing, occupied by cross-country ski trails in winter and pastures in summer. Simple and monolithic, the choice of a compact volume based on a square figure was imposed. Topped with a large three-pitched roof and a half-hipped roof on the side facing the ski slopes, the building is protected from the weather by wide roof overhangs, inspired by those of the Bauges barns, where wooden struts allow for greater cantilevers and low eaves minimize the impact of the structure on the scale of pedestrians or skiers.

Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 2 of 20
© Clément Molinier
Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 15 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Environmental approach. The choice of materials focuses on geo- and bio-sourced materials with a frugal design. The frame is built with solid wood in small sections to allow the use of wood from local forests, labeled "Bois des Alpes". Walls above 2.80 meters are made of wooden frames clad with solid larch boards.

Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Clément Molinier
Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Beam, Facade
© Clément Molinier

The exterior walls are made of local Grésy stone, with an inner concrete double wall, capable of withstanding impacts from ski equipment and the humid environment of a cross-country skiing center. The underside of the ceiling is made of solid local spruce battens.

Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Clément Molinier

Technical description. The exterior masonry consists of an inner concrete double wall and Grésy stone (a local sandstone) which is insulation, making the building very energy efficient. These walls support a solid spruce wood frame. Its design in small sections led to the creation of mortise and tenon joints, creating a large lattice that frees up a large ground space.

Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 4 of 20
© Clément Molinier
Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 12 of 20
© Clément Molinier
Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 20 of 20
Detail
Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Image 10 of 20
© Clément Molinier

Heating is provided by radiant floor heating to evaporate moisture generated by melted snow and limit heat losses due to entries and exits, enhanced by heated buffer spaces at a maximum of 17°C. Energy production is ensured by a photovoltaic power station, and the air handling unit completes the heating with thermodynamic production and heat recovery.

Save this picture!
Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes - Exterior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Clément Molinier

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:73230 Les Déserts, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Brenas Doucerain Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureEducational ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "Nordic Educational and Sports Center of la Feclaz / Brenas Doucerain Architectes" 10 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015509/nordic-educational-and-sports-center-of-la-feclaz-brenas-doucerain-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness EquipmentCheck the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Fitness Equipment

Check the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi GymsCheck the latest Multi Gyms

Check the latest Multi Gyms

Top #Tags