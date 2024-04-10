Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Laboratory
  4. Germany
  5. aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten

aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten

Save

aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 2 of 16aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 3 of 16aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 4 of 16aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 5 of 16aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Laboratory
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: Kessler Plescher Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Schnepp Renou
  • Lead Architects: Katrin Julia Plescher, Arne Keßler
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 6 of 16
© Schnepp Renou

Text description provided by the architects. Keßler Plescher Architekten designed the first outlet for the healthcare start-up aware in Berlin. The company provides services based on blood tests such as comprehensive information and guidance to improve well-being.

Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 2 of 16
© Schnepp Renou

The design and layout of the lab seek to facilitate the idea of integrating this service into people's lives at a very prominent location: Clients come here to have a blood sample taken - a service that takes usually part in a doctor's office. The design aims to create a new experience for the clients since probably very few people ever had a blood sample taken in a place that felt comforting and looked good.

Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 5 of 16
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 4 of 16
© Schnepp Renou

The place presented itself with a number of load-bearing pillars that had to be integrated into the layout of the design and a facade on two sides facing both the Rosenthaler Strasse as well as the Auguststrasse.

The booths are arranged at the rear side, the steel frame doors follow a zig-zag line. The glass panes are treated with plastic foils functioning as a mirror from the outside. From the inside the glass doesn’t reflect but allows to look to the other side of the street.

Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 15 of 16
Floor plan

This way the process of having a blood sample taken in the middle of the city becomes a very public experience for the clients without giving up their privacy. Anyone standing on the outside of the cabins will see the city reflected in the mirrors.

Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 9 of 16
© Schnepp Renou
Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Interior Photography, Door
© Schnepp Renou

Mirror-polished stainless steel is arranged with leather and polycarbonate panels to give the place a sterile yet lab-like appearance. Wooden chairs complement the set-up.

Save this picture!
aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten - Image 13 of 16
© Schnepp Renou

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kessler Plescher Architekten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryGermany
Cite: "aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten" 10 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015490/aware-lab-berlin-kessler-plescher-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags