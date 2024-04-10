aware lab Berlin / Kessler Plescher Architekten

+ 11

Text description provided by the architects. Keßler Plescher Architekten designed the first outlet for the healthcare start-up aware in Berlin. The company provides services based on blood tests such as comprehensive information and guidance to improve well-being.

The design and layout of the lab seek to facilitate the idea of integrating this service into people's lives at a very prominent location: Clients come here to have a blood sample taken - a service that takes usually part in a doctor's office. The design aims to create a new experience for the clients since probably very few people ever had a blood sample taken in a place that felt comforting and looked good.

The place presented itself with a number of load-bearing pillars that had to be integrated into the layout of the design and a facade on two sides facing both the Rosenthaler Strasse as well as the Auguststrasse.

The booths are arranged at the rear side, the steel frame doors follow a zig-zag line. The glass panes are treated with plastic foils functioning as a mirror from the outside. From the inside the glass doesn’t reflect but allows to look to the other side of the street.

This way the process of having a blood sample taken in the middle of the city becomes a very public experience for the clients without giving up their privacy. Anyone standing on the outside of the cabins will see the city reflected in the mirrors.

Mirror-polished stainless steel is arranged with leather and polycarbonate panels to give the place a sterile yet lab-like appearance. Wooden chairs complement the set-up.