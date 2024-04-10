Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Table, Chair, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartment Interiors
Paris, France
  • Architects: Toledano+Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Romain Ricard
  • Lead Architects: Gabrielle Toledano
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Romain Ricard

Text description provided by the architects. House for 2 Architects is the renovation of an apartment from the 19th century in front of the Luxembourg Garden in the Latin quarter of Paris. Because the apartment is on the 5th floor, the views are very impressive and we wanted to highlight that quality. In a dense city like Paris, light is one of the main elements to enhance.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Table, Chair, Windows
© Romain Ricard
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Windows
© Romain Ricard

The original layout was very partitioned, with lots of small mono-oriented rooms. The idea was to open up the plan to have double exposure, east to west, and be able to see the sun's path from morning to night. To achieve that, we had to break a 50cm wide bearing wall. The metal beam used to reinforce the structure was highlighted in pale green as a reminder of what was there before.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Romain Ricard
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Romain Ricard

The apartment is designed for a family of 4, with 2 small kids sharing a bedroom with bunk beds and a bathroom, on their side of the apartment.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Image 21 of 22

The space is divided into 3 parts: the main living space which includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, and a home office; the parents’ bedroom suite and children's bedroom suite, on opposite sides.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Romain Ricard
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood
© Romain Ricard

The day and night spaces are separated with a long continuous walnut wood element from east to west that contains and hides the laundry, storage, the bookcase and a home cinema.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Romain Ricard
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Sink
© Romain Ricard
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Image 12 of 22
© Romain Ricard

In the main area, the home office is equipped with a circular felt curtain to be able to close the space, and even make it a 3rd bedroom when needed. The felt helps isolate from the noise. When opened, the space enables to hosting of large dinner parties.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Romain Ricard
House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Image 15 of 22
© Romain Ricard

In terms of materials, all the walls were covered with natural lime, because of its benefits for the quality of the air, the isolation as well as the warm atmosphere it creates. The kitchen was made with vibrated stainless steel to reduce the fingerprints from the kids and resist through time. The kitchen island is made from travertine stone, to blend with the light parquet floor. Walnut wood and stainless steel were used in the bookcase to bring some warmth into the space and also in the master bedroom.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Image 16 of 22
© Romain Ricard

In the kids' bedroom, plywood was used to create the bunkbeds, closets, toy storage and bookcases to create a playful and young environment.

House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects - Image 13 of 22
© Romain Ricard

Toledano+Architects
Cite: "House for 2 Architects / Toledano+Architects" 10 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015488/house-for-2-architects-toledano-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags