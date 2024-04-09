Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Image 2 of 38Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior Photography, Dining room, Sofa, Chair, Table, Windows, BeamMutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairMutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior PhotographyMutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings, Showroom
Villa Martelli, Argentina
  • Architects: Emilia Pascarelli, Morsa Taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustin Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Durlock, FV, Isover, Polistore, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Emilia Pascarelli, Alejandra Esteve
Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Image 2 of 38
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. The workshop of “Proyecto Mutan” is located in the province of Buenos Aires, in the neighborhood of Villa Martelli, a suburban low-scale tissue that presents a mixture of houses and industrial constructions. They are a group of designers who work with post-consumer recycled plastic which they transform into design objects. The initial program requirements included the incorporation of an exhibition area, a meeting room, and an office space. This was the starting point to rethink the working spaces, always searching for a direct relation with the exterior, and proposing an open system of connections that vary their functions according to the moment and specific needs of the users.

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior Photography, Dining room, Sofa, Chair, Table, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Image 31 of 38
Plan - Ground floor

The original workshop occupied the lateral of the plot, leaving room for an avocado tree, and extended itself to the back of the plot in a series of fragmented spaces. The need to continue with the functioning of the workshop’s activities, along with a reduced budget, were key points in determining the choice of materiality and the actions to implement. The strategy consisted of thinking of our intervention as a multi-functional plug-in. 

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Javier Agustin Rojas

A light metallic structure that perches on top of the pre-existing construction, incorporating a new program while reorganizing the space to potentiate it in a single action. The project presents itself in two overlapping plans: A ground floor plan that operates as a joint space, a multi-purpose and gathering area: it works as kitchen/dining room/service equipment, while also functioning as the extension of the workshop, with a system of foldable external panels that allow a fluid continuity with the garden. 

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Image 38 of 38
Axo
Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Image 15 of 38
© Javier Agustin Rojas

An upper floor plan that surpasses the height of the original construction maintaining a direct relation with the treetop. This plan works as a showroom of the objects produced in the workshop, whilst giving place to an office and meeting area. The terrace and the possibility of actioning the sliding lateral panels of the space allow cross ventilation while recovering the views of the neighborhood. 

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Javier Agustin Rojas
Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustin Rojas

We designed the volume with the logic with which a piece of furniture is conceived so that it can be modified and operated by the users according to their needs: from the service equipment to the exhibitory modular shelving system whose shelves can be rearranged depending on the size of the objects to be displayed, to the dynamic perimeter panels that offer different grades of transparency, and are foldable or sliding, consisting of fabric, plastic, glass or vegetation.

Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli - Image 27 of 38
© Javier Agustin Rojas

Project location

Address:Villa Martelli, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Morsa Taller
Emilia Pascarelli
Cite: "Mutan Project / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli" [Proyecto Mutan / Morsa Taller + Emilia Pascarelli] 09 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015442/mutan-project-morsa-taller-plus-emilia-pascarelli> ISSN 0719-8884

