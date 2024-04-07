Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq

Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Fast Food
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Florencia Rissotti Arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1076 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bruto Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Inoxigas, MERXXI, Paraná 201, Quimtex
  • Lead Architect: Florencia Rissotti
  • Collaborators: Farnoz Arrar, Jose Luis Guiu
  • Program: Pizza Shop
  • City: Buenos Aires
  • Country: Argentina
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography
© Bruto Studio
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 8 of 33
© Bruto Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Inside what was formerly a mechanical workshop, a large open kitchen was set up for making pizzas and breads. A ribbon wall delimits the space, acting as a curtain, lowering the scale of the large concrete box and at the same time, hiding service spaces: kitchen, refrigerated chamber, flour warehouse, bathrooms. All kitchen devices organize the space as islands, as silver and stainless elements. In this way, the entire manufacturing process is visible and can be explored and felt as a single space.

Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Bruto Studio
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Chair
© Bruto Studio
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 27 of 33
Plan

The furniture (table and chairs) was thought of as a catalog of objects, where each thing has its color. Palette of red, pink, green, brown, yellow, black and wood, which contrast with the original checkered floor of the place.

Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Bruto Studio

The storefront was assembled with metal carpentry that can be completely opened. A concrete bench covered in Rosa de Salto granite continues with the materiality of the existing facade, taking as a reference the classic Buenos Aires facades.

Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Bruto Studio
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography
© Bruto Studio
Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 29 of 33
Stainless furniture

El frente del local se armó con una carpintería metálica que puede abrirse por completo. Un banco fijo revestido de granito rosa de salto continua con la materialidad de la fachada existente, tomando como referencia las clásicas fachadas porteñas.

Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Bruto Studio

Top #Tags