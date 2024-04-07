Fornole Pizza / Florencia Rissotti Arq

+ 28

Collaborators: Farnoz Arrar, Jose Luis Guiu

Program: Pizza Shop

City: Buenos Aires

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Inside what was formerly a mechanical workshop, a large open kitchen was set up for making pizzas and breads. A ribbon wall delimits the space, acting as a curtain, lowering the scale of the large concrete box and at the same time, hiding service spaces: kitchen, refrigerated chamber, flour warehouse, bathrooms. All kitchen devices organize the space as islands, as silver and stainless elements. In this way, the entire manufacturing process is visible and can be explored and felt as a single space.

The furniture (table and chairs) was thought of as a catalog of objects, where each thing has its color. Palette of red, pink, green, brown, yellow, black and wood, which contrast with the original checkered floor of the place.

The storefront was assembled with metal carpentry that can be completely opened. A concrete bench covered in Rosa de Salto granite continues with the materiality of the existing facade, taking as a reference the classic Buenos Aires facades.

El frente del local se armó con una carpintería metálica que puede abrirse por completo. Un banco fijo revestido de granito rosa de salto continua con la materialidad de la fachada existente, tomando como referencia las clásicas fachadas porteñas.