Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur

Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur

Save

Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLearning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Interior PhotographyLearning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Interior PhotographyLearning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Windows, Bench, FacadeLearning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture
Essen, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Helin Bereket

Text description provided by the architects. Sehw Architektur’s latest project once again exemplifies the three pillars of Sehw’s architecture. The new timber building in the existing ensemble impresses with its innovative approach, its sustainability, and the social added value it creates.

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Helin Bereket

It was no easy building task for the architects. The challenge was to renovate two aging buildings from the 1950s and combine them into a holistic ensemble through the addition of several new structures. The aim was to create a contemporary and pedagogically inspiring teaching and learning environment that meets the modern requirements for educational institutions. The newly created “learning village” with its four buildings in the center of the city achieves just that. The design of the new timber building on the existing school campus mediates between the existing and the new buildings by continuing the gabled roofs of the post-war modernist style and transforming them into a landscape of sloping roof surfaces.

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Helin Bereket

The most significant challenge was executing the construction work on a confined inner-city plot while the school remained in operation and minimizing disruption for pupils and teachers. This was a key reason for using prefabricated timber construction to erect the new buildings. The holistic planning approach considers not only architectural aspects but also organizational ones. Sehw Architektur consistently opted for timber system construction to accommodate ecological considerations while enabling an aesthetically appealing design. The distinctive roof landscape, vertical timber cladding as the building envelope, and freely composed window openings lend the building a both powerful and playful appearance. Natural and warm surfaces and shades are predominant among the materials and colors selected.

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Helin Bereket

The L-shaped floor plans of the new buildings create several interconnected open spaces, which were programmatically designed as a school garden, playground, movement area, etc. In the layout, the movement zones are assigned to the schoolyards, thus creating frequency, visibility, and communication. The classrooms and other functional spaces are facing the quieter side to ensure focused learning. The differently sized and positioned windows allow daylight to penetrate deep into the rooms and contribute to a feel-good environment. The architectural design demonstrates an innovative approach to school construction projects. The use of modern timber system construction with a high degree of prefabrication ensures that innovation is not just a buzzword but an integral part of the design. 

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Interior Photography, Door
© Helin Bereket
Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Interior Photography
© Helin Bereket
Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Image 26 of 32
Upper Floor Plan

Social added value manifests in the creation of communal areas both indoors and outdoors, informal learning spaces, and a modern school canteen. These spaces are not just functional but serve as meeting points and communication hubs for pupils and teachers, promote social interaction, and create a pleasant learning and working environment.

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Interior Photography
© Helin Bereket

Opting for timber system construction at an early stage emphasizes the project’s focus on sustainability and facilitates a rapid construction process. Adhering to Passive House standards for the building envelope, coupled with ventilation technology with heat recovery, the use of sustainably produced district heating, and intensively greened sloping roofs complete the sustainability concept as regards energy efficiency, water management, biodiversity, and microclimate.

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Windows, Door, Stairs, Facade
© Helin Bereket

It is well known that the most climate-friendly house is the one that has already been built. Sehw has had a passion for existing buildings, continuing construction, refurbishing, and revitalizing them — for over 25 years. Architects at Sehw are driven by the fascination of continuing the stories, rethinking spatial relationships, and uncovering and revealing the qualities of existing structures. As the construction of the climate-friendly building, the Andreas Primary School, progresses, each component, each room, and each individual construction stage becomes part of this narrative — a story of education, community, and contemporary yet timeless architecture.

Save this picture!
Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur - Windows, Bench, Facade
© Helin Bereket

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:45 Essen, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sehw Architektur
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Learning Landscapes under Roof Landscapes / Sehw Architektur" 06 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015295/learning-landscapes-under-roof-landscapes-sehw-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags