Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Argentina
  5. Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq

Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq

Save

Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, ClosetTienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior PhotographyTienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 4 of 28Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamTienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Showroom
Victoria, Argentina
  • Architects: Florencia Rissotti Arq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3229 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fernando Schapocknik
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Helmut, Huup, Numeros Primos, Tienda mayor
  • Project And Construction Management: Florencia Rissotti
  • Collaborator: Farnoz Arrar
  • Program: Showroom and textile laboratory
  • City: Victoria
  • Country: Argentina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Closet
© Fernando Schapocknik

Text description provided by the architects. Within an existing warehouse, an exhibition, work, and storage space was created for the fabric brand.

Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 4 of 28
© Fernando Schapocknik
Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 8 of 28
© Fernando Schapocknik
Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 18 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

A metal mezzanine gives scale to the space, leaving the workspace below (tables, customer area, production area) and above an expansion of the storage area.

Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography
© Fernando Schapocknik
Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Fernando Schapocknik

The space was assembled with the raw material of the place: fabric. A series of curtains divide, set up a meeting room, hide shelves with orders, and cover the storage area.

Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Fernando Schapocknik

The ladder-device was intended as an exhibition element, from which a velvet falls and sews the two levels (the totem). This ladder-hanger is designed as an internal display window, where the selection/palette can be changed according to the season.

Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Interior Photography
© Fernando Schapocknik

The entire space was designed in cream tones, with texture variations of the different fabrics, the use of Alamo in the wooden elements, and minimal variations of creamy colors in walls, carpentry and borders. Color appears in individual elements (sofa, chairs) and in the fabric catalog itself, which changes, expands, and mutates over time.

Save this picture!
Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq - Image 7 of 28
© Fernando Schapocknik

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Victoria, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Florencia Rissotti Arq
Office

Materials

SteelFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomArgentina

Materials and Tags

SteelFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomArgentina
Cite: "Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq" [Tienda Mayor / Florencia Rissotti Arq] 04 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015287/tienda-mayor-showroom-florencia-rissotti-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Top #Tags