Tienda Mayor Showroom / Florencia Rissotti Arq

Showroom • Victoria, Argentina Architects: Florencia Rissotti Arq

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3229 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Fernando Schapocknik

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Helmut , Huup , Numeros Primos , Tienda mayor

Project And Construction Management: Florencia Rissotti

Collaborator: Farnoz Arrar

Program: Showroom and textile laboratory

City: Victoria

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Within an existing warehouse, an exhibition, work, and storage space was created for the fabric brand.

A metal mezzanine gives scale to the space, leaving the workspace below (tables, customer area, production area) and above an expansion of the storage area.

The space was assembled with the raw material of the place: fabric. A series of curtains divide, set up a meeting room, hide shelves with orders, and cover the storage area.

The ladder-device was intended as an exhibition element, from which a velvet falls and sews the two levels (the totem). This ladder-hanger is designed as an internal display window, where the selection/palette can be changed according to the season.

The entire space was designed in cream tones, with texture variations of the different fabrics, the use of Alamo in the wooden elements, and minimal variations of creamy colors in walls, carpentry and borders. Color appears in individual elements (sofa, chairs) and in the fabric catalog itself, which changes, expands, and mutates over time.