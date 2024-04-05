Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Germany
  5. Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects

Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects

Save

Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeBudapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeBudapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBudapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBudapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Berlin, Germany
  • Project Team: Erik Behrends, Florian Fels, Arno Löbbecke, Olaf Menk, Jens Schoppe, Jost von Fritschen, Stefan Schenk, Borja Solorzano, Wu Xi, Nina Maria Damm, Matthias Cremer, Alexa Glaser, Andreas Hoppe, Sema Kaya, Johannes Klose, Alice Knoppek, Nesrin Kushku, Philipp ter Braake
  • Statics: GuD Planungsgesellschaft für Ingenieurbau mbH 
  • General Contractor : Flienert-Ingenieure
  • Fire Safety: Wolfgang Menzel, hhpBerlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz GmbH
  • Building Technology: HL-Technik Engineering GmbH
  • Facade Planning: Priedemann Fassadenberatung GmbH
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Markus Gröteke

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of Berlin's City West, at Olof-Palme-Platz with its entrance to the Berlin Zoo, the former headquarters of a bank has been replaced by a contemporary office tower with a far-reaching urban presence. The new sculptural structure marks the exposed street corner at the intersection of the curved Budapester Strasse, Kurfürstenstrasse, and Nürnberger Strasse.

Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Markus Gröteke
Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Markus Gröteke

Due to its polygonal basic shape, the building creates a different impression depending on the location and viewing angle: coming from the west, it appears very present in its full width, whereas from Nürnberger Strasse it appears narrow from the side. The irregular octagon fits perfectly into the unusual layout of the plot and creates clear urban edges. In its diversity, the building marks the exposed street corner and at the same time forms the head of the block. The sunlight is reflected in the glass façade and reflects fragments of the sky and the cityscape back into the neighboring streets.

Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 12 of 15
Plan

Inside, the building offers open, spacious room constellations on all office levels, allowing for flexible partitioning. Large window fronts extend across the entire width of the façade and allow an unobstructed view over Berlin. On top of its 16 stories, the high-rise building culminates in an undulating roof crown. The sloping roof edges reflect the crystalline ground plan motif.

Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Markus Gröteke
Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 15 of 15
Section

From the viewing terrace behind, the view sweeps over the rooftops of the city from an impressive height. The façade consists of two levels that are folded towards each other. This creates a multi-layered plasticity that lends depth to the building envelope - like pleated fabric. Recessed, vertical joints are used as reflectors for a subtle, artistic lighting effect and give the building an additional dynamic effect.

Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Markus Gröteke
Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Image 8 of 15
© Markus Gröteke

To the north, Budapester Strasse curves around the building. Here, a single-story incision on the ground floor marks the main entrance to the lobby, from where direct access to the individual office units is provided. Opposite, on Kurfürstenstrasse, the façade is set back over two stories. A glass façade front attracts passers-by, which gives the location a new public character. The exposed new skyscraper in the City West extends the urban life of the Breitscheidplatz and marks the transformation of the urban space visible from afar.

Save this picture!
Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Markus Gröteke

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Budapester Str. 35, 10787 Berlin, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Grüntuch Ernst Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsGermany
Cite: "Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects" 05 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015279/budapester-strasse-berlin-gruntuch-ernst-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags