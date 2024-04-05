Budapester Straße Berlin / Grüntuch Ernst Architects

+ 10

Project Team: Erik Behrends, Florian Fels, Arno Löbbecke, Olaf Menk, Jens Schoppe, Jost von Fritschen, Stefan Schenk, Borja Solorzano, Wu Xi, Nina Maria Damm, Matthias Cremer, Alexa Glaser, Andreas Hoppe, Sema Kaya, Johannes Klose, Alice Knoppek, Nesrin Kushku, Philipp ter Braake

Statics: GuD Planungsgesellschaft für Ingenieurbau mbH

General Contractor : Flienert-Ingenieure

Fire Safety: Wolfgang Menzel, hhpBerlin Ingenieure für Brandschutz GmbH

Building Technology: HL-Technik Engineering GmbH

Facade Planning: Priedemann Fassadenberatung GmbH

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of Berlin's City West, at Olof-Palme-Platz with its entrance to the Berlin Zoo, the former headquarters of a bank has been replaced by a contemporary office tower with a far-reaching urban presence. The new sculptural structure marks the exposed street corner at the intersection of the curved Budapester Strasse, Kurfürstenstrasse, and Nürnberger Strasse.

Due to its polygonal basic shape, the building creates a different impression depending on the location and viewing angle: coming from the west, it appears very present in its full width, whereas from Nürnberger Strasse it appears narrow from the side. The irregular octagon fits perfectly into the unusual layout of the plot and creates clear urban edges. In its diversity, the building marks the exposed street corner and at the same time forms the head of the block. The sunlight is reflected in the glass façade and reflects fragments of the sky and the cityscape back into the neighboring streets.

Inside, the building offers open, spacious room constellations on all office levels, allowing for flexible partitioning. Large window fronts extend across the entire width of the façade and allow an unobstructed view over Berlin. On top of its 16 stories, the high-rise building culminates in an undulating roof crown. The sloping roof edges reflect the crystalline ground plan motif.

From the viewing terrace behind, the view sweeps over the rooftops of the city from an impressive height. The façade consists of two levels that are folded towards each other. This creates a multi-layered plasticity that lends depth to the building envelope - like pleated fabric. Recessed, vertical joints are used as reflectors for a subtle, artistic lighting effect and give the building an additional dynamic effect.

To the north, Budapester Strasse curves around the building. Here, a single-story incision on the ground floor marks the main entrance to the lobby, from where direct access to the individual office units is provided. Opposite, on Kurfürstenstrasse, the façade is set back over two stories. A glass façade front attracts passers-by, which gives the location a new public character. The exposed new skyscraper in the City West extends the urban life of the Breitscheidplatz and marks the transformation of the urban space visible from afar.