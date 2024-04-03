Jedda Studio / Office Shabrina Artiandi

+ 10

Architects: Artiandi Akbar, Aristami Fitrihana, Bunga Cinde Lamria

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Jedda Studio draws inspiration from the Indonesian word ‘jeda,’ meaning ‘pause,’ put at odds with the logic of a place, as nuanced, productive, and perpetually advancing as the idea of a studio. Our approach to Jedda Studios is also informed by such contrasts arising from the quality of serenity and sophistication that we observe in the true and dignified display of a modest fashion. This synthesis has guided Jedda's direction on creating their debut collection in parallel with the process of their studio building.

Jedda Studio is conceived as a container for Jedda’s wearable collection, with a dedicated gesture of hospitality as its primary programming. The tea bar, situated in the heart of the retail space, contributes as a necessary service to embody the values of modesty, intentionally departing from the transactional mannerism of modern retail. While adhering to minimal displays that allow each piece of clothing to stand out, a large commissioned painting entitled 'Stain' by artist Galih Adika is mounted and highlighted in alignment with the tea set on the retail countertop. The painting mirrors the deep amber and brownish color of tea leaves’ tannin, catechin, and unfurling, releasing a sense of disruption to the stone-cold nature of stainless steels and solid surfaces predominantly used for retail tectonics.

Despite the building’s adjacency to a sewer passage on its western wall, the interior strives to break free from the typical shophouse or mall retail situation characterized by enclosed walls and heavy use of controlled lighting. The addition of a 3 x 4 meters sandblasted window on its west-facing wall facilitates the infusion of natural light while obscuring expandable views on the outside. These fragile and unstable margins allow for the changing intensity, shades, and timing of sunlight, establishing a circadian rhythm within the store’s confine. On a different scale, the use of cast resin in door handles and cloth hangers serves not only to disrupt extreme formality but also to introduce a vulnerability loop – to create trust and closeness with those who interact; stainless tubes with translucent caps; tempered glass with handcrafted knob; all the fabrics in between.