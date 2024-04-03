Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2024 Awards

Another year, another successful ArchDaily China Building of the Year Awards! With more than 50,000 votes gathered over the past weeks, the results of the 2024 edition are in! Once more, the award has proved to be the largest architecture prize centered around people’s opinion. Crowdsourced, the most relevant projects of the year were nominated and selected by our readers.

The 2024 China Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

This year we celebrate three projects, two of them focus on the public architecture with different kinds of forms and one of them is a house, the winners are a mere reflection of the vast outreach of the profession. With new names surfacing every year, this edition, as the previous ones did, honors well-established practices and the newcomers. The Upper Cloister which is designed by Atelier Deshaus in Jinshan Mountain is not an ancient temple, but the ancient Great Wall as far as the eye can see is an unprecedented miracle. Scenic Architecture Office designed Bridge of Nine Terraces which they hope to build a pedestrian bridge as a resting place and a landmark to the north of the village, so that seeing the bridge gives people a feeling of "going home". And House Under The Boat designed by Chaofficehas an inherent relationship to the thinking of our practice, searching for solutions in combining a series of disparate spaces of various scales together, culminating in a flowing and diffusing entity that takes up the site, like dry land becoming a river or pond.

True to its status, ArchDaily China, the most far-reaching Chinese architectural website, is and will always be a platform for all architecture enthusiasts. Curating the best in the world, thanks to the trust of architectural firms and the devotion of our readers, ArchDaily’s realm keeps expanding exponentially. For that, we are grateful! 

1st：The Upper Cloister / Atelier Deshaus

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2024 Awards - Image 6 of 16
© Fangfang Tian

2nd：Bridge of Nine Terraces / Scenic Architecture Office

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2024 Awards - Image 7 of 16
© Shan Liang

3rd：House Under The Boat / Chaoffice

Winners of the ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2024 Awards - Image 13 of 16
© Yumeng ZHU

July Shao
