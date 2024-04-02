Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cowork Interiors
  4. France
  5. Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV

Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV

Save

Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeMakao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeMakao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, BeamMakao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, ChairMakao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cowork Interiors
París, France
  • Architects: Ateliers AUAV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maris Mezulis
  • Lead Architects: Laura Chavy, Laetitia Paradis, Caroline Weill, Delphine Meriaux
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Coworking
  • City: París
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maris Mezulis

Text description provided by the architects. This 500 m2 workshop is located a stone’s throw from Place de la République in Paris. It constitutes a unit with the Béranger apartment project, also carried out by the agency. The latter is located in the building on the street. The project owners were looking for a location at the heart of Paris that would allow them to accommodate both their family and their company’s offices.

Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maris Mezulis
Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Image 6 of 25
© Maris Mezulis
Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Image 9 of 25
© Maris Mezulis
Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Image 25 of 25
Exploded axonometric

The Makao project illustrates the complete renovation of an exceptional building in the center of a paved courtyard typical of the Marais district in Paris. The place is made up of two separate entities: firstly the workshop (metal and wood frame, brick filling with remarkable construction techniques, built around the 1900s). Secondly, an apartment on the ground floor in the adjoining building, attached to the workshop by a sloped roof.

Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Chair
© Maris Mezulis
Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, Beam
© Maris Mezulis

The challenge of the project was twofold: to reveal the authenticity and constructive qualities of the site dissipated over time and successive projects and to bring together these two volumes to create only one place.

Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Lighting, Beam
© Maris Mezulis

The transformation of the volume of the apartment into a glass roof makes it possible to create a bright workspace, both for the ground floor level and for the manufacturing workshops which are semi-buried. The very well-crafted interior fittings and the attention paid to the choice of furniture make this place a special workspace in the heart of Paris.

Save this picture!
Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Maris Mezulis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ateliers AUAV
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsFrance
Cite: "Makao Workshop / Ateliers AUAV" 02 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015154/makao-workshop-ateliers-auav> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Top #Tags