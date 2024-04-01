Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture

Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture

Save

Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair, BeamHenri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam, Chair, CountertopHenri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHenri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHenri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Austin, United States
  • Designer: Katherine Odom
  • General Contractor : Green Places
  • City: Austin
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Beam, Chair, Countertop
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Leonid Furmansky

Text description provided by the architects. This project began as a collaboration between an artist and architectural historian who commissioned us to build a new residence on their compact lot in Central Austin. Their vision involved creating a new dwelling unit at the rear of the property while preserving their existing 1940s cottage.

Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair, Beam
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Leonid Furmansky

The back of the lot is situated along a commercial alley, just 15 feet away from businesses and offices. The new structure was designed to fit into this urban context. The front entrance opens onto the alley, and its scale and concrete masonry unit (CMU) walls were designed to blend seamlessly into the rugged backdrop of an increasingly urbanized city. Meanwhile, the original cottage and its picturesque landscape were left intact, maintaining a warm and welcoming front to the historic neighborhood.

Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Image 18 of 21
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Section

The house was constructed with double wythe CMU exterior walls and an internal steel and Douglas fir frame. All essential systems, including plumbing, mechanical, and electrical components, were deliberately left exposed, ensuring convenient maintenance and access for future modifications.

Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Windows, Shelving, Beam
© Leonid Furmansky
Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Beam, Windows
© Leonid Furmansky

The home’s living space primarily serves as a library, with a striking two-story bookshelf housing an extensive collection of art and architectural books. The main section features an open living space and kitchen on the first floor, accompanied by a lofted primary suite above. The small utility wing accommodates storage, laundry, and a second bathroom.

Save this picture!
Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Leonid Furmansky

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Murray Legge Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Henri II House / Murray Legge Architecture" 01 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015122/henri-ii-house-murray-legge-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags