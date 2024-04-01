Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Elementary & Middle School
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: Atelier FCJZ
  Area:  29661
  Year:  2022
  Photographs:
    Photographs:Yu Bai
  • Principal Architect: Yung Ho Chang
  • Project Team: XiaoNing Liang, Chao Liu, ShuYi Huang
  • Construction Drawing Design: GuangDong Architectural Design & Research Institute
  • Client: Education Bureau of Shenzhen Futian District
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
The Challenge. The density of cities today is much higher than it used to be and is still increasing. What are the main differences between a primary school in a high-density environment and one in a low-density environment in the past? As density increases, the height of the school building inevitably increases, which means the opportunities for students to go down to the outdoor space on the ground level are correspondingly reduced. Outdoor activities are critical to the development of children, and we focused on solving this problem when designing the school building.

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Image 7 of 26
JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
The Site. JingLong Primary School is located in the Futian district in central Shenzhen. The compact site area is surrounded by high-rise residential buildings. Since the school has a total of 36 classes, the building has to be six stories high, it's almost impossible for senior students to get down to the ground during their 10-minute break.

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Image 20 of 26
1st Floor Plan
JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Image 6 of 26
JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Image 25 of 26
Diagram
The Solution. If students cannot get downstairs, is it possible to bring the outdoor spaces upstairs onto each floor? Therefore, at the center of each floor is an area that is essentially an open-air room in our design: this space is roofed by the upper floor, but has no enclosure walls. It is like a covered playground, where students can exercise, hold activities, and play in all weather conditions; it is also an open classroom, where teachers can teach and demonstrate and students can study and discuss.

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Interior Photography
JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography
This space not only makes it possible for students to experience the outdoors without having to go downstairs but also provides an opportunity to leave the classroom and interact with each other. Thus, this series of undefined semi-outdoor spaces forms a micro-plaza for the center of the school's community.

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Image 9 of 26
JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Due to the compactness of the land parcel, we realize that the landscape has to be developed vertically as well. Wire mesh is selected as the material for the handrails for the open space on each level so that vines can climb up the building elevations.

JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ - Exterior Photography, Facade
Address:Shenzhen, China

Atelier FCJZ
Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

Educational Architecture, Schools, Elementary & Middle school, China

"JingLong Elementary School / Atelier FCJZ" 01 Apr 2024. ArchDaily.

