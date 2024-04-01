FERN OST GALERIE Store / CANOMA

+ 5

Text description provided by the architects. A women's specialty shop that carries cutting-edge Japanese brands.

The brands selected by Director Tsubasa Mizoguchi are all designed for women with a “strong core,” just like Charlotte Perriand, who came to Sendai in the 1940s to advise the Ministry of Trade and Industry’s Craft Guidance Institute. The store’s concept is further solidified with the placement of industrial yet charming furniture with a human touch in a commercial modernist building consistent with the philosophy of Le Corbusier.

In order to use the space flexibly and allow staff members to operate the store alone, it was necessary that the entire space could be seen without any obstructions. We, therefore, created a plan to establish different zones without using any partition walls through the continuity of pillars inspired by elements of modernist architecture such as columns, steel sashes, and variations in ceiling finishes.

The symbolically placed boomerang table was reconstructed by a furniture craftsman based on a blueprint created by referencing past drawings, photographs, and details of relevant architecture. Behind it, a wall shelf in the style of a “CHIGAI-DANA” was reconstructed in aluminum by metal craftsmen. How will the garments, with their strong presence, appear as these new pieces of furniture, coexisting with vintage furniture in the same space, eventually become vintage themselves? Imagining the future through the creation of well-crafted furniture thus became our philosophy.