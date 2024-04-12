Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos

Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos

Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, TablePalma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Image 3 of 28Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Image 4 of 28Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyPalma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Refurbishment
Lisboa, Portugal
Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. Palma Studios, situated in the Palma neighbourhood of Lisbon, Portugal, is a sustainable retrofit project transforming a late 19th-century farmhouse. This area is known for its village-scale charm and low density. The project preserves and restores the original building's shell that was badly decaying, repurposing it into micro studios designed for student living.

Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© João Guimarães
Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Image 26 of 28
Section
Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© João Guimarães

To optimise space, a new basement and loft level have been introduced. The layout features an interlocking three-dimensional puzzle of rooms with mezzanines accessed from double height corridors. The 19 en-suite units are supported by a communal kitchen, living space, roof terrace and laundry, as well as an external facing cafe that brings the student and local community together.

Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Image 12 of 28
© Lourenço T. Abreu
Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Image 13 of 28
© Lourenço T. Abreu

The building seamlessly incorporates local façade shades of burnt yellow, bringing the outside environment indoors. This colour imparts a warm glow to spaces that would otherwise have somewhat limited daylight, due to maintaining the original window openings. 

Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed
© Lourenço T. Abreu
Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Image 23 of 28
Plan
Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table
© Lourenço T. Abreu

Lightweight perforated metal interventions are located throughout the building, allowing light to filter through and creating visual connections between spaces, whilst unifying the design and creating a sense of continuity. This lightness contrasts with the white-painted thick masonry walls and exposed concrete ceilings. The building’s exterior envelope has been restored and its original architecture was preserved to celebrate its local character within the area.

Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© João Guimarães

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Palma de Baixo, 1600-140 Lisboa, Portugal

About this office
Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos
Office
andre kong studio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentPortugal
Cite: "Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos" [Edifício Palma Studios / andre kong studio + Barbosa Mateus Arquitetos] 12 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015081/palma-studios-andre-kong-studio-plus-barbosa-mateus-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

