  Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma

Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma

Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 2 of 37 Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 3 of 37 Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Exterior Photography, Facade Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 5 of 37

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Healthcare Center
Carcavelos, Portugal
  • Architects: Duoma, Simão Botelho, Studio-J
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2050
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francisco Nogueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A Cimenteira do Louro, CIN, Forbo, Gabelex, Gyptec, Leca, Mapei, Primus Vitória, Revigres, Reynaers, Sanitana
  • Lead Architects: Simão Botelho, Joana Jordão, Mário Serrano, Margarida Fonseca
  • Landscape Architect: Susana Ribas
  • Structures: Daniel Maio
  • Water And Sewage: João Rovisco e Patrícia Ferreira
  • Electricity And Ited: Fernando Correia
  • Hvac And Thermics: Mário Boucinha
  • Signage: Klara Tolentino da Silva
  • Acoustics: Marlene Roque
  • Health And Safety Plan: Rita Pimentel
  • Contractor: TPS
  • Oversight: VHM
  • Client: Câmara Municipal de Cascais
  • City: Carcavelos
  • Country: Portugal
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The Carcavelos Health Complex project arose from an architectural public competition and aggregates four health services into one building: Family Health Unit (FHU), Shared Assistance Resources Unit (SARU), Drug Addiction Treatment Team (DATT), and Psychiatry Service (PS).
The project aims to combine formal medical services with informal activities, generating synergies and promoting both healing processes and social integration through the design of a public garden.

Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 2 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 3 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 25 of 37
Ground floor plan
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 11 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira

The urban strategy stands on using the building as a noise buffer from the main road to its north side, providing space for the garden which is bordered by an existing housing neighborhood on the south side. On the ground level, the project establishes a continuous podium, providing a viewpoint to the distant green area, on the east side. The functional program layout benefits from the site's natural topography, setting the FHU/SARU on the ground floor, closely related to the public garden. The PS raises one floor above the garden to its west, while the DATT stands on a lower level, on the complex’s east side. Following a rational and pragmatic approach to the functional program, the building is organized within a linear principle consisting of a central corridor for circulation and infrastructure, bounded by room modules on both sides. The interior lightweight plasterboard walls ease future layout adaptations, within the facade metric system.

Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 10 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 32 of 37
Diagram
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Francisco Nogueira
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 16 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 27 of 37
Section
Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 8 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira

The room module is revealed in the facade through a structural element made of in situ concrete.  This systematic approach is softened by the introduction of a curved concrete canopy with a green roof that surrounds the garden, creates shaded areas, and unifies the entire complex. The building’s raw appearance contrasts with the garden’s greenery and the bright indoor atmosphere. Designed to be a place of community, the garden has two levels: a lower level with a green patio and a vegetable garden, and a ground level featuring a lawn with a children’s playground, a terraced cafeteria, and a covered multipurpose outdoor area. These are intended to be enjoyed by both healthcare facilities’ users (patients and staff) and the local communities for social gatherings, physical activities, workshops, and informal meetings, among others, aiming to provide a model of integration and Social Prescribing.

Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma - Image 5 of 37
© Francisco Nogueira

Project location

Carcavelos, Portugal

Simão Botelho
Studio-J
Duoma
Cite: " Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma" [Pólo de Saúde de Carcavelos / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma] 03 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015029/carcavelos-health-complex-consorcio-sijoma> ISSN 0719-8884

