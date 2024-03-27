Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. J House / Pirca Arquitectura

J House / Pirca Arquitectura

Save

J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeJ House / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior PhotographyJ House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 4 of 34J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 5 of 34J House / Pirca Arquitectura - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Belén de Escobar, Argentina
  • Architects: Pirca Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Barandiarán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Abeja concept, Aberlum, Duo comunicación, Itatí, La Europea, Paraná 201, Quadri
  • Lead Architects: Antonio Florio, Luciano Basso, Gonzalo Charón, Ignacio Rey
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 14 of 34
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a corner lot in Puertos Escobar, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 23 of 34
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 28 of 34
Plan
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Brick, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Luis Barandiarán

The primary challenge of this project lay in the site’s atypical shape. Being a corner plot, the aim was to maximize the available area by adopting a V-shaped layout. The internal courtyard formed between the two wings becomes the heart of the house, offering an open yet intimate environment. It visually connects the social areas of the house through large glazed surfaces, creating an appealing core of interaction. The open side of the courtyard, where the V-shape widens, creates an opening that integrates the rest of the garden. Each wing hosts a different programmatic need, one with a social character and the other more private. As a consequence, street-facing facades feature minimized openings to ensure privacy.

Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Shelving, Windows
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 5 of 34
© Luis Barandiarán

The house stands out for its technical and constructive approach. From its conception, a mixed construction system was chosen to highlight the versatility and advantages of each method. One wing was constructed using traditional wet construction techniques: exposed brick and double walls for interior comfort, and visible reinforced concrete for the roof. In contrast, the other wing employs a dry construction system, steel structure, sandwich panels for enclosures, and a lightweight corrugated sheet roof.

Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 19 of 34
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

This constructive approach also involves a material exploration, where the diverse languages of each construction system interact through its textures, porosities, colors, and formats, shaping a unique aesthetic and giving the house its own personality.

Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 9 of 34
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 29 of 34
Section

Internally, white predominates on the plastered walls and ceilings, with occasional accents of concrete and brick from the exterior to highlight the construction system. Custom-designed furniture crafted from wood adds to the interior's ambiance.

Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Image 4 of 34
© Luis Barandiarán

Casa J serves as a family weekend retreat with a focus on social spaces. It is a single-story project that optimally uses the site's constraints. Its constructive aspect gives it a distinctive personality, conceiving a unique language based on the technique.

Save this picture!
J House / Pirca Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pirca Arquitectura
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "J House / Pirca Arquitectura" [Casa J / Pirca Arquitectura] 27 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014865/j-house-pirca-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags