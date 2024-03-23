Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeSlate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior PhotographySlate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior PhotographySlate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSlate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - More Images+ 15

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montreal, Canada
  City: Montreal
  Country: Canada
Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
Text description provided by the architects. Blouin Beauchamp Architectes proudly introduce The Slate, a residence situated on a long plot of land on Ile Bizard, Quebec, bordered by a road running along former agricultural lands on one side, and Lake of Two Mountains on the other. Upon entering the site, an alley lined with tall mature trees directs towards the lake, where an extensive shoreline and vegetation cover are undeniable qualities to enhance and preserve the place.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Image 9 of 20
The clients wished to build a large single-level house on the property. The brief also includes integrating multiple garages to showcase a car collection. The main challenge of this type of project lies in implementing strategies to reduce the environmental impact of such a single-family home while creating spectacular spaces that highlight the natural attributes of the site.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Image 12 of 20
Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography
Calibrating the project's ground placement and integrating it into its environment, while meeting client expectations. From the initial sketches, the approach considered is to divide the programming into two distinct volumes: the living area and the garage housing the car collection. The living area takes on a square shape and occupies the western part of the land, allowing for an opening towards the water. The garage volume is more linear in shape, embedded in the ground and acting as a screen with the neighboring property. The resulting 'L' shape layout is completed by a landscaped plaza, the forecourt, marking the entrance and integrating the car maneuvering spaces required by the program.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Located far from the public road, the positioning of the new construction allows, on one hand, the preservation of the existing landscape in the eastern part of the land, maintaining tranquility and privacy, and, at the end of the journey, highlighting the nautical landscape offered by the lake.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography
The house is also designed to age along with the users. Wanting to inhabit the space for as long as possible, accessibility quickly became central in the architectural considerations and circulation management. Hence, all living and intimate spaces are on the same level and will be easily adaptable to the occupants' future needs.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
Creating scenes of contemplation that enhance the landscape and spaces. At the junction between the two volumes lies the main entrance. Slightly set back, it is framed by slate walls and the forecourt garden. This pivotal space is accompanied by a small interior garden facing south, allowing light to penetrate during midday.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Image 13 of 20
The square-shaped volume of the house unfolds around a central atrium. This space punctuates the interior journey and organizes the spatial distribution of functions; living spaces, bedrooms, and the master suite. The atrium also provides natural lighting at the heart of the project. On the atrium floor, a water feature on large slate slabs creates a shimmering effect under the zenithal light.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
The waterfront facade consists of large sliding glass panels, offering a panoramic view of the bay. The living spaces of the residence extend outside through a veranda, a series of terraces, and an infinity pool. The large roof of the building, like a wooden veil, extends outward to shade the facade from the sun and protect it from the lake's elements.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Image 11 of 20
Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography
Reducing the ground footprint of the spaces allocated to cars. The volume showcasing the car collection is spread over two levels: a ground floor communicating with the living spaces of the house, and a basement accessible via a reworked site topography. This strategy reduces the footprint on the site and diminishes the visual prominence of the volume, facilitating its integration. To avoid a 'commercial' reading of the main facade due to a series of garage doors, they are concealed with continuous wooden cladding on the same vertical plane.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography
Reducing resource and energy consumption. The project's materiality was intended to embody simplicity, authenticity, and durability. Cedar and slate are prioritized for the exterior envelope. The slate masonry, a material sourced from the Eastern Townships, also finds its echo in the landscaped treatment; slate gravel and pavers of the same stone are chosen for the drivable surfaces, further connecting the building to its site. Wood, which adorns some of the facades less exposed to the elements, also finds its way into the interior environments; most of the ceilings are composed of cedar paneling, providing warmth to the spaces.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
The concern to reduce the environmental impact of this construction is reflected in an efficient envelope and high-performance mechanical systems. The dialogue established during the design process with experts in energy simulations allowed for optimizing the envelope design; sizing and orientation of fenestration, triple glazing, and thermal insulation exceeding current standards. Moreover, the forced air heating system, radiant floors, and air conditioning are coupled with a geothermal loop.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Image 18 of 20
The new residence on the shores of Lake of Two Mountains is nestled in a green setting. Here, each interior and exterior element is designed with a route highlighting the natural elements of the site. The simplicity of the whole creates a comfortable, bright, and warm environment.

Slate Residence / Blouin Beauchamp Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
