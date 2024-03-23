Parametric Architecture April Workshops

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming April workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops have been thoughtfully curated to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts by providing them with the latest insights and skills in the dynamic realm of parametric design. Guided by industry experts and visionaries, these immersive sessions will explore cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and practical applications, creating an inspiring and dynamic learning environment where participants can take their design expertise to unprecedented levels.

As a token of our appreciation, ArchDaily Supporters will be entitled to exclusive benefits, including special discounts on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture and one complimentary monthly workshop. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation seamlessly aligns with the enriching experiences that these workshops promise to deliver. Stay tuned for more information on how you can fully unlock your creative potential and embark on an exciting journey of design exploration in April.

The workshop aims to investigate how meaning, intentions, and knowledge are built by solving and materializing complexities. The workshop will generate multiple prototypes and distinctive non-conventional objects, manipulate and translate them into a graphic and material discourse as a computational argument through three “Un_locking” mechanisms: the digital, the physical, and speculations.

Topic: UN_Locking Materiality: Python & Robotic Archeologies

Instructor: Daniela Atencio

Date: April 6 & 7, 2024

Time: 17:00 – 21:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (9 Hours)

Registration Deadline: April 5, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/un_locking-materiality-python-robotic-archeologies/

The workshop will focus on utilizing tools such as Stability AI’s Stable Cascade and Midjourney image generator, among others, to foster hands-on proficiency. It will primarily relate to arid regions, emphasizing natural building materials such as adobe or stone. Participants will learn about vernacular architectural typologies, their aesthetic finishes, and how they can be replicated with the help of AI text-to-image tools. We will use the Midjourney image generator from an intermediary level and Stability AI’s Stable Cascade, LeiaPix depth animation tool, Krea.ai image upscaler, and Photoshop’s Generative Fill tool.

Topic: Synthetic Vernacular using Artificial Intelligence 2.0

Instructor: Aikin Karr

Date: April 13, 2024

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 1 Session (4 Hours)

Registration Deadline: April 12, 2024

Free for members

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/synthetic-vernacular-via-artificial-intelligence-2-0/

Computational Design: NEXT is a joint effort by some of the world’s leading experts in computational design to create an online learning platform that will also serve as a full-fledged online conference. ParametricArchitecture (PA), one of the leading media platforms concentrating on computational design and its different subsets, will host the event, including conversations, dialogues, tutorials, and mentoring to a worldwide audience via thought-provoking and relevant speeches.

Topic: Computational Design: NEXT 16

Date: April 20 - 21, 2024

Time: 12:00 – 20:45 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: Two Days Conference (18 Hours)

Hosts: Hamid Hassanzadeh, and Michael Pryor

Registration Deadline: April 19, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/computational-design-next-16/

The workshop will focus on mastering technical tools, navigating Midjourney workflows, and honing curation techniques. Participants will have acquired the skills to effectively develop and articulate their unique design language and approach using AI tools. Throughout the sessions, assignments will be provided to facilitate the application of learned techniques into participants’ projects, ensuring practical and tangible skill development.

Topic: Creative Direction with AI

Instructor: Ida Rasouli

Date: April 27 - 28, 2024

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Session (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: April 26, 2024

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/creative-direction-with-ai-studio-ida-rasouli/

