World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. India
  5. ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects

ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects

ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Column

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: R+R Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:The Fishy Project
  • Lead Architects: Ramesh Lohar, Bindi Shah
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Column
© The Fishy Project

Text description provided by the architects. R+R Architects has designed a stunning jewelry boutique with nature-inspired elements. The boutique is located on a single floor and spans 1600 sq. ft. It has been carefully planned to allow customers to navigate seamlessly, with a lounge area and show area divided within the store. These rooms are connected in an open layout, creating a spacious experience.

ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Interior Photography
© The Fishy Project
ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Image 5 of 18
© The Fishy Project

The interior architecture of the boutique takes inspiration from stone caves, adopting a minimalist approach. Sculpted, fluid walls and strategic lighting are used to create a space that feels uncluttered and organic. The walls are covered with a bespoke texture that resembles travertine stone. Raw rock formations inspire the display elements in the boutique and are custom-made from metal, fiberglass, and glass.

ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© The Fishy Project
ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Image 18 of 18
Plan

To break up the textures, the lounge area features soft carpets, plush upholstery, and a mirror with rock details attached. Every aspect of the boutique, from the plinths to the furniture and décor, was designed and executed in-house. The bathroom in the store combines natural shapes, intricate stone, and soft lighting to enhance the materials and maintain the store's overall organic atmosphere.

ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© The Fishy Project
ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© The Fishy Project

The goal was to design an interior that exceeds mere display purposes, instead guiding customers on an immersive and ongoing experience.

ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects - Image 14 of 18
© The Fishy Project

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Shop no 3, the urban canopy, off Sindhubhavan Road, PRL Colony, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054, India

R+R Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsIndia
Cite: "ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects" 22 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

