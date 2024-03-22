ZAURA Boutique / R+R Architects

+ 13

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. R+R Architects has designed a stunning jewelry boutique with nature-inspired elements. The boutique is located on a single floor and spans 1600 sq. ft. It has been carefully planned to allow customers to navigate seamlessly, with a lounge area and show area divided within the store. These rooms are connected in an open layout, creating a spacious experience.

The interior architecture of the boutique takes inspiration from stone caves, adopting a minimalist approach. Sculpted, fluid walls and strategic lighting are used to create a space that feels uncluttered and organic. The walls are covered with a bespoke texture that resembles travertine stone. Raw rock formations inspire the display elements in the boutique and are custom-made from metal, fiberglass, and glass.

To break up the textures, the lounge area features soft carpets, plush upholstery, and a mirror with rock details attached. Every aspect of the boutique, from the plinths to the furniture and décor, was designed and executed in-house. The bathroom in the store combines natural shapes, intricate stone, and soft lighting to enhance the materials and maintain the store's overall organic atmosphere.

The goal was to design an interior that exceeds mere display purposes, instead guiding customers on an immersive and ongoing experience.