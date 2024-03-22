Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Exhibition Center
  Sweden
  Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson

Save

Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 2 of 24Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Exterior Photography, FacadeWisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 4 of 24Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 5 of 24Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - More Images+ 19

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center, Extension
Stockholm, Sweden
  • Design Concept Och Head Structural Engineer: Florian Kosche, DIFK
  • Structural Engineer Timber Structure: SJB Kempter Fitze, Hermann Blumer, Creation Holz
  • Contractor Timber Structure: Blumer Lehmann
  • City: Stockholm
  • Country: Sweden
Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 2 of 24
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. Extension of the National Swedish Museum of Technology, housing a visualization dome, a spherical space where visualization technology achieves an immersive audiovisual experience, along with a café and an exhibition hall. The building splices together museum functions around an unused courtyard, and though the dome function is tall, the addition is sensitive to the vaulted hall and lower buildings defining the courtyard today.

Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mikael Olsson
Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mikael Olsson
Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 17 of 24
Floor plan

Conventionally, the program would generate a low volume with a protruding dome, but to utilize the unique dome to create a strong interior space as well as a telling exterior form, the dome is given a focal position under a free-form timber structure. The roof mediates between the tall dome and the low facades of the one-story building, spanning 26x48m across the dome.

Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 4 of 24
© Mikael Olsson
Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 5 of 24
© Mikael Olsson
Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 22 of 24
Detail section

This generates an overwhelming interior space, while the oddly vaulted exterior communicates a unique function. The gridshell structure is constructed from flat standard LVL panels. This has never been done before and has required great commitment from everyone involved.

Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Mikael Olsson

Architecturally and technological material properties, and the potential of timber construction, is explored. Sustainable construction should include experimental projects, whose benefits are well into the future and are perhaps more geared towards innovation, than more acutely applicable timber solutions. In all technological leaps, research that pushes boundaries has been pivotal. This is happening at The National Museum of Science and Technology.

Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson - Image 7 of 24
© Mikael Olsson

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Museivägen 7, 115 27 Stockholm, Sweden

Elding Oscarson
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Refurbishment Extension Sweden

Materials and Tags

Wood Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Exhibition center Refurbishment Extension Sweden
"Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson" 22 Mar 2024. ArchDaily.

