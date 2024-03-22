World Architecture Festival 2024: Meet the Judges and Win Free Entry

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) is thrilled to announce the first distinguished members of its 2024 judging panel. This esteemed group comprises some of the world's most respected architects, designers, and industry leaders.

The 17th edition of WAF is welcoming submissions from architects and designers worldwide until 19th April 2024. The festival will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from the 6-8th November 2024. In addition to the unique live-judged awards programme and crit presentations, this year’s event will include fringe events, an exhibition and keynote talks from an international panel of speakers.

COMPETITION: We will be giving 10 lucky ArchDaily readers a free entry into the World Architecture Festival Awards worth £875! Enter your details here by 5 April to be submitted to the prize draw.

You will be notified by 9 April if you have won a free awards entry.

This year's WAF and Inside judging panels will boast over 140 leading experts. See the confirmed list here. Judges include:

Charu Kokate, Senior Partner/Director, Safdie Architects

David Basulto, Founder & Editor in Chief, ArchDaily

Emre Arolat, Co-Founder, Emre Arolat Architecture

Heather Dodd, Director, Savage + Dodd Architects

Ian Ritchie, Founder, Ritchie Studio

Kelley Cheng, Creative Director, The Press Room

Mariana Simas, Executive Director, Studio MK27

Mario Cucinella, Architect, Founder and Creative Director of MCA, Mario

Cucinella Architects

Cucinella Architects Nigel Coates, Architect and Designer, Nigel Coates Studios

Sanjay Puri, Principal Architect, Sanjay Puri Architects

Simon Allford, Executive Director, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM)

Sir Peter Cook, Director, Cook Belacevic Haffner and Partners

Sonali Rastogi, Founding Partner, Morphogenesis

Viviana Muscettola, Director, Zaha Hadid Architects

Yael Reisner, Curator, Architect, Researcher, Writer, Yael Reisner Studio &

Objects Beautiful Gallery

The WAF judging process is unique in that it is peer-based. It is the only awards programme where all finalists present their projects live to a panel of judges at the festival later this year in Singapore.

For more details visit on WAF Awards and Inside visit the 2024 World Architecture Festival website.