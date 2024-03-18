LL Inhouse / Arcieri Arquitectura

+ 20

Houses • Montevideo, Uruguay Architects: Arcieri Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 380 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Sebastián Aguilar Aloy

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Maderas Gabycar , Rozen

Lead Architect: Germán Arcieri

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. LL Inhouse is a collective housing project in the city of Montevideo. It is located in a central and prominent location in the Pocitos neighborhood, surrounded by services and close to urban mobility axes such as the Montevideo promenade - the most important public space in the city that unifies its entire coastline - but in an immediate environment of great tranquility that maintains the neighborhood scale, making it a very privileged point.

The project unfolds on four levels, entering centrally to a ground floor illuminated zenithally by a skylight of triple height, which provides additional lighting to the circulations and homes of the first and second levels.

These units open towards the main facade through balconies of exposed concrete with generous planters, creating a semi-open space that incorporates sunlight and nature into the interior of the homes. The implementation of sliding wooden shutters allows the units to open towards the balconies, or close and protect themselves from the outside.

The interior of the typologies is simple and flexible, seeking to allow the operation of multiple programs such as housing, offices, and consulting rooms. It also seeks to accommodate the various dynamics that can currently occur in the private sphere, where living and working frequently coexist, having the possibility of delineating or not the environments, in more or less filtered ways, generating various results.

The rooftop level has a clear view and functions as an outdoor recreational space with grills; a central sector that can be accessed from the circulation shared by all units, and two on the sides that are accessed directly from the homes on level 02, being exclusively for their use.

On the ground floor, a fifth unit is located with a different distribution and larger dimensions, designed to expand its versatility of uses. To the right are the parking spaces and a section of storage units that increase the storage capacity of the homes.