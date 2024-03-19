Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Israel
  5. The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects

The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects

Save
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects

The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, FacadeThe Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 3 of 33The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 4 of 33The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, WindowsThe Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Elementary & Middle School, Community
Asdod, Israel
  • Team: Hila Davia, Shoham Ben Hamo, Noya Moran, Danel Vasana, Itzik Ohayon, Stav Gohar
  • Structure Engineer: Eran Schiller
  • Project Maneger: Miky Gronsky
  • Hvac Consultants: Eyal Niv
  • Concrete Conservation Consultant: Luis Bosernitzan
  • Landscape Architecture: Noga Alter
  • Fire Safety Consultant: Dany Levin
  • City: Asdod
  • Country: Israel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Amit Geron

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a modest district north of the port city of Ashdod. The site is part of a complex of educational buildings. The original building, designed by Architect Itzhak Perelshtein, served as a secondary school. In recent years, only a third of the building continued to function as a secondary school, while the rest was abandoned. Intervening in an existing project presents a great dilemma.

Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 3 of 33
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 10 of 33
© Amit Geron

When approaching this great 1960s brutalist structure, the goal was to consciously create a new historical layer. Our strategy was to reuse the original building in a way that is responsible, respectable, generous, and unique.  The Technological Center is a new initiative of the Ministry of Education that seeks to revive old abandoned schools with a new educational program composed of laboratories and workshops that promote research in various fields- biotechnology, robotics, sustainable energy- classrooms' offices, and a multi-purpose room.

Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 22 of 33
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 24 of 33
Plan - Entrance floor

The original partition was classic: a covered central patio surrounded by hallways and classrooms facing the outside. For the spaces facing the south elevation (extremely hot for most of the year), we proposed to move the hallway to the south façade, and in this way, the laboratories would face the central space. The hallway serves as a heat protector and can also be used as an intermediate space for students.

Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Amit Geron

The laboratories and classrooms face the north, enjoy soft light, and are completely glazed. In the heart of the atrium, we locate the multi-purpose room. A box with a Danpal red skin is conceived as an allegory to technology. The grey concrete, with its aesthetics of imperfection, is contrasted by the red box, which is shiny, reflective, and perfectly smooth. The box, slightly rotated, creates a subtle gesture to break the orthogonality of the structure. The interior façade was created by closing the open hallways with a UGLASS-profile glazed skin.

Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Image 4 of 33
© Amit Geron

We created a porch that is also used as a shadowed space to define an access space. The new exterior skin is made up of two layers: the first is an HPL skin with colors ranging from white to gray through warm yellows to red. The second is an exposed concrete brise soleil structured in independent rhythms. The outer skin has depth, and when it meets the sun, a new dimension is created. Each floor is characterized by a specific color. Green is at the entrance, violet is on the first floor, and yellow is on the second, while the handrail leads us to the corresponding colors.

Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Windows
© Amit Geron
Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Interior Photography
© Amit Geron

Two new functions were added: vertical circulation and bomb shelters. The "tower" of the elevators and that of the shelters, mostly blind facades, were placed in the north of the building, which is also its rear, while the new emergency stairs were placed at the entrance. The existing trees on the site provided the structure for the landscape design, which was composed of benches under the generous shade of the trees, flooring connecting the exterior spaces with the access porch, and carefully chosen vegetation in the green spaces under the trees.

Save this picture!
The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Amit Geron

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ashdod, Israel

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Daniel Azerrad Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPublic ArchitectureCommunityIsrael

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolPublic ArchitectureCommunityIsrael
Cite: "The Technological Center - Ashdod / Daniel Azerrad Architects" 19 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014684/the-technological-center-ashdod-daniel-azerrad-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags