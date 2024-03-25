Smarter Pods For a Smarter Office: New Smart Work Pods Mark a Digital Evolution for Hybrid Offices

Save this picture! Framery Four, the smart meeting pod for up to 4 people. Image Courtesy of Framery

After becoming used to the comfort and autonomy of remote work, experts predict that workplace culture will never completely return to the way things were. Companies can maximize the productivity of their workforce by blending the flexibility of remote with the creative collaboration of in-person work in a hybrid system; but while spare rooms and kitchen tables have been sacrificed to carve out comfortable workspaces at home, the office space—originally designed around a 100% in-person system—needs to accept change too.

A large part of that change is the introduction of working pods and "phone booths," which allow employees to enjoy the same acoustic comforts and privacy advantages they get at home, while in the office. Although the professional and social connections made through in-person work are a crucial part of the success of the hybrid system, there’s little reason why office spaces shouldn’t be as comfortable and as individual as those at home. "Offices everywhere are filled with hybrid teams, and workdays are filled with virtual meetings. This reflects a fundamental shift in our perception of work, and has sparked a demand for convenient and comfortable professional settings to compete with those of the home office," states Samu Hällfors, CEO of Framery, manufacturer of a new range of smart office meeting pods and single-occupancy work pods.

Framery, however, takes the concept a step further by introducing smart technology not only to the structures themselves with intelligent adaptable lighting, ventilation, and acoustics both in and around the enclosed workplaces; but the evolved smart working pods also integrate into the entire digital office network as well. The brand's recently released innovation-packed range of four- and six-birth meeting spaces, individual workstations, and private phone booths seamlessly incorporate advanced technologies such as real-time occupancy data—enabling automatic scheduling and vacancy indication—and a 4G network connection, that includes automatic software updates. Here’s how Framery’s smart office pods make a difference to the working day, whatever the task.

Framery Meeting Pods Make the 5-Minute Meeting More Comfortable

Framery Four and Framery Six meeting pods are collaborative spaces engineered for in-person and hybrid meetings and teamwork, whether it’s a 5-minute daily meeting or a longer brainstorming session with participants present and remote. These multi-occupancy meeting pods offer ergonomic seating, acoustics with 30dB of speech level reduction, and a sensor-enabled ventilation system that begins automatically optimizing the pods’ airflow (up to 100 l/s for Framery Four and 187 l/s for Framery Six) as soon as it’s occupied. Ultimately, they ensure small meeting spaces are comfortable and readily available however long they last, with a real-time digitally connected booking system. Meanwhile, an integrated 8-inch, high-resolution touchscreen makes it easy to control pod settings, adjust lighting and airflow, and extend calendar reservations.

Framery Four easily fits into any office space thanks to its efficient size and sleek design. The interior is ample in space, easily fitting two comfortable sofas and lots of table space, while the low threshold enables easy access. As for the Framery Six, it combines the features of a larger meeting room in a convenient, modular package. The luxurious and spacious interior comes equipped with a regular-sized meeting table that can be complemented with a variety of seat choices. The pod's low threshold enables easy access, and the minimalistic design approach uses carefully curated materials, making it a sustainable choice.

Framery One Compact Keeps Quick Calls Quiet and Confidential

The beauty of hybrid work is that it allows employees to fit work commitments around the rest of their lives. However, when team members’ flexible hybrid schedules misalign, workers who find themselves "stuck" in a loud office away from their team can lose both motivation and productivity quickly. By installing the newly launched Framery One Compact—a soundproof single-person phone booth pod—users can remain connected to the rest of their team while enjoying comfort and privacy.

Featuring first-class soundproofing and top-mounted occupancy lights that display the pod’s availability at a glance, Framery One Compact users are kept free from unintended disturbances and interruptions. Additionally, patent-pending sound masking technology adds a subtle background noise—similar to airflow—to the pod’s surrounding area, blending in with ambient office noise and protecting speech privacy in the office environment.

Framery One for a More Flexible Single-Person Workspace

It’s clear why most employees prefer to work from home when a smart product revolution means our home working environments can be flexible enough to support both work and rest in the same space. In comparison, the lighting, temperature, ventilation, and furniture in offices work on more of a one-size-fits-all policy. Framery’s solution to the problem comes in the form of Framery One, a single-occupancy work pod that can adapt its environment to suit the individual preferences of each user. With powerful automatic ventilation up to 26 l/s, fully adjustable dual 400K LED light sources, well-placed coat hooks and accessories, and adjustable and ergonomic working positions with dual footrests and an adjustable desk and seat, the Framery One smart pod provides a comfortable setting for video calls and focus work.

Designing the office of the future is no small feat, especially with constantly changing circumstances, evolving needs and demands of employees, and shifting attitudes towards work. Solutions that can therefore adapt to different needs are increasingly important, which is where Framery's new line of smart pods and office solutions come in. In their own words, "We did our research, built our infrastructure, and created new technology that actually helps improve the office, and improve the way people work." With the features and innovations it has included in its newest pods, it certainly seems that the office can be an inclusive and accommodating space for all.