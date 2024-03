Save this picture! Courtesy of TRANSFER Architecture Video Award 2023

TRANSFER Architecture Video Award 2023 has just announced the winners of this year's edition of the innovative architecture short film competition. Due to the high quality and the diversity of the entries, the jury has decided to award 4 winners ex aequo and 2 honorable mentions.

The TRANSFER Architecture Video Award 2023 ceremony took place on February 22 in Lausanne, as part of the film festival Écrans Urbains. You can discover the winning, finalist, and shortlisted videos in TRANSFER.

Winners

Wrapping a Room, Ana Herreros, Netherlands

Material World - STEEL: Iron Tail, Iron Tale, Charlotte Malterre-Barthes, Severin Barenbold, Elif Erez, Shira Grosman, US

Robin Hood Gardens: A Brief History, Joe Gilbert, UK

Subdivided Lives: Portraits from the Kathmandu Valley, Joshua Bolchover and Kent Mundle (District Development Unit), Nepal

Honorable Mentions

SONOROUS – Kampus Südpol Musik, Dominik Gehring & Tobias Kaufmann, Switzerland, 2022

Scenes of a House, Studio GROSS, Japan, 2021