Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Serbia
  5. Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid

Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid

Save
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid

Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingRestaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, ChairRestaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairRestaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior PhotographyRestaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Belgrade, Serbia
  • Architects: Studio Fluid
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jovana Rakezic
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ETHNICRAFT, Buster + Punch, Caesar, Davide Groppi, Mutina
  • Lead Architects: Nevena Pivic, Vanja Otasevic, Zorana Vasic, Tijana Vitomir
  • All Finish Carpentry Work: carpenter’s workshop TIK
  • Stonework: Sec Mar
  • Lightning Design: Devotee
  • Sound System: 4Audio
  • Brand Identity: Coba&associates
  • City: Belgrade
  • Country: Serbia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Jovana Rakezic

Text description provided by the architects. The Margarita & Gelatto (MIG) restaurant is conceived as a fast food restaurant where you can eat pizza and gelato. The interior had to be done accordingly.

Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Jovana Rakezic
Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Image 17 of 20
Floor Plan

The main factor that influenced the functional layout of the restaurant was the existing space. The interior design was greatly influenced by the small square footage of the space, and the aim was to open up and relieve the space of unnecessary details and fragmentation. Simplicity was achieved by clearly defining the units and uniform neutral color.

Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jovana Rakezic

To make the space seem as light and large as possible, monochromatic colors were used, and the elements were painted in the same or similar shades and tones. An abundance of materials was used, such as stone, terracotta, textiles, wood, metal, and paper, with different textures and structures, which gave this space of neutral tones a very expressive and playful character.

Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Jovana Rakezic

The dominant element in the interior is the multi-functional counter that unites the production and catering part of the space, and with its position and open form, it erases the strict border between these two zones has an inviting effect, and contributes to a pleasant atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Jovana Rakezic
Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jovana Rakezic

Given the rectangular base of the bar and the space, which is not very large, the positioning of the bench and tables, as well as the toilet for guests, was determined by the position of the previously mentioned elements. The bench was located in front of the large counter, and the toilet, which is located in the most remote and least attractive part of the space, continues in that row. Next to the bench, there are six stainless steel tables grouped in three units, which can be connected as needed, as well as six wooden stools.

Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Image 15 of 20
© Jovana Rakezic

At the bottom of the bar, right next to the pizza oven and the bright red retro meat slicer, there is a large glazed refrigerator for cheese and prosciutto, which was placed there as an aesthetic and functional element, as a showcase for products used in the preparation of pizzas and other foods.

Save this picture!
Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Jovana Rakezic

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Belgrade, Serbia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Fluid
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantSerbia
Cite: "Restaurand MIG / Studio Fluid" 17 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014518/restaurand-mig-studio-fluid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags