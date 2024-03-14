Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Iran
  5. Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

Save
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects

Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDownwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 3 of 46Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, WindowsDownwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, SteelDownwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Shiraz, Iran
  • Design Team: Ali Attaran, Zahra Jafari, Afshin Ashari, Elnaz Amini khanimani, Amir Iranidoost haghighi, Zahra Rahimi, Ehsan Shabani, Sara Zahmatkeshfard shirazi, Mahsa Pakshir, Aida Rafie
  • Graphics: Zahra Jafari, Sara Nazemi
  • Renders: Zahra Jafari, Amir Iranidoost haghighi
  • Coordinators: Shiva Nazarboland,
  • Model Maker: Nazanin Soleimani
  • Executive Team: Saeed Jamali, Moein Nikouei, Mohsen Shamsabadian, Ehsan Shabani, Alireza Dehghani, Mandana Zahedi
  • Structure Engineer: AshariArchitects
  • Supervision: Amirhossein Ashari
  • Client: Professor Moshfeghian
  • City: Shiraz
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The Downwind Residential Apartment stands as a graceful integration of form and function within its urban context, harmonizing with the surrounding landscape while offering a distinctive living experience. Situated amidst predominantly single-story structures, the challenge of creating a three-story building was met with a sensitive approach to form. The building's design responds to its context by employing subtle undulations and depressions, aligning its silhouette with the existing skyline. This deliberate gesture ensures continuity with neighboring structures while also infusing the development with a sense of individuality. Rounded corners at intersecting streets preserve visual cohesion, blending volume seamlessly with the surface.

Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 45 of 46
Diagram

The relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces is carefully curated, with a focus on maximizing natural light and fostering a connection to the environment. Embracing its southern exposure, the building opens generously towards the backyard, inviting sunlight and framing views of the Zagros Mountains. Privacy is maintained through strategic design elements, such as a shell surface on the western facade, which not only shields against harsh sunlight but also serves as a canvas for showcasing the beauty of ancient trees.

Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 3 of 46
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 28 of 46
Plan - Second floor
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

Behind this shell, residents can enjoy private terraces, offering a retreat from the bustling main street. The rooftop serves as an extension of living space, featuring various amenities designed to engage residents and enhance their experience. From kitchen gardens to play areas, the roof transcends its traditional role, becoming a dynamic hub for social interaction and relaxation. Horizontal openings punctuate the roof, inviting glimpses of the sky and infusing interior spaces with natural light and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Steel
© AmirHossein Ashari
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 29 of 46
Section

Inspired by the natural dance of leaves in the wind, the building's exterior shell emerges as a striking testament to both aesthetics and functionality. Utilizing a grid of light and small square surfaces, the shell mimics the fluid motion of foliage, creating a dynamic visual effect that changes with the play of light and shadow. This architectural feature not only adds visual interest but also serves a practical purpose, providing shelter from prevailing winds while engaging the senses of passersby, especially children who are encouraged to explore the interstitial spaces between the shell and facade.

Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Image 34 of 46
Section
Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Parham Taghioff

In essence, the Downwind Residential Apartment is more than just a place to live; it is a testament to thoughtful design and harmonious integration with its surroundings. From its sculpted form to its dynamic facade, every aspect of the development speaks to a deep understanding of context, community, and the inherent beauty of nature.

Save this picture!
Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Parham Taghioff

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Farhang Shahr, Shiraz, Fars Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ashari Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsIran
Cite: "Downwind Residential Apartment / Ashari Architects" 14 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014478/downwind-residential-apartment-ashari-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags