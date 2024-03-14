WA House / Pranala Associates

+ 19

Project Architects: Erick Laurentius, Alfonsus Ariyanto, Chrystal Natalie

Contractor: Bouw Atelier

Program / Use / Building Function: Residential

Build: Inerre, Aseha

City: Bandung

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the greeneries, WA House brings its residences closer to nature by blurring the boundaries between the interior and the outside. Entering the house is a journey itself. As we stepped into the entrance, the ripples of water from the koi pond led us to the main living area. The stairs to the upper floor direct its residents and visitors alike to the open space where a massive glass window presents us with beautiful scenery.

Since the beginning, the client has requested to use glass as they wanted to emphasize the view outside. Therefore, Pranala Associates came up with frameless and thin-framed windows that created an impression of how the space blended perfectly with nature. When building this glass-filled room, we mainly focused on how the space directly faces the west. To avoid the scorching sunlight, an automatic blind mechanism was made that could help filter out the sun during the afternoon while at the same time providing privacy to the homeowners. We also installed air conditioners to control the room temperature. To prevent condensation, we installed two glass sliding doors connected to the hallway, complete with thin aluminum frames integrated perfectly into a one-line grid when fully opened.

Next to the swimming pool, right under the glassed space, there is a man’s cave accessible by going downstairs right after entering the foyer. Like the upstairs area, this space is also heavy with glass material. The inner garden, with trees soaring to the second floor, helps to maintain the airflow throughout the house.

WA House is divided into two masses. One is intended for public and semi-private areas, while the other is for service and private areas. The concrete-exposed cantilevers were added to give additional views of nature outside and more space, as the homeowners required plenty of rooms to fit their needs. The house is also equipped with three carports and a garage camouflaged by the wooden door on its exterior.