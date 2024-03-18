Lasting Elegance: Zinc as a Sustainable Choice in Architecture

In nature, zinc is mainly found as zinc sulphide ore or zinc carbonate, which is mined to obtain the metal. Once refined, it is used in a variety of applications, including metal alloys, battery manufacturing, medicines and supplements, as well as in the fabrication of pigments, chemical compounds and coatings. In the latter, which is used in architectural applications, zinc is well known for its weather resistance and self-healing properties and is highly durable, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, requiring minimal maintenance. In addition, because it is 100% recyclable and has a low environmental impact during its production, zinc is a sustainable choice for construction projects.

This is the case of prePATINA ECO ZINC, a product developed by RHEINZINK for wall and roof coverings. Its surface is pre-patinated, meaning that it has a naturally aged look that offers a prediction of how the façade will look throughout time. Produced in Scandinavia, it undergoes a manufacturing process that reduces its carbon footprint by 50%, achieved through the use of renewable energy sources during the production phase. Unlike traditional zinc production methods, which often involve significant carbon emissions, this particular product and its manufacturing ensure that the material is in line with global efforts to combat climate change. To put this into perspective, the conversion saves more than 36,000 tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to the carbon emissions of a small town with 4,500 inhabitants.

From historic renovations to bold contemporary architectural structures, prePATINA ECO ZINC offers great aesthetic versatility. Available in 2 finishes, including graphite-grey and blue-grey, the material adapts to a multitude of design possibilities, allowing architects anddesigners to realize their creative visions with ease. Whether used as cladding, roofing or façade, the product adds a timeless elegance to any project, while reinforcing its sustainable credentials. These options can be seen in the projects analyzed below:

Amid the lush forests of northern California, Suspension House is a testament to modern architecture and sustainable living. Designed by Fougeron Architecture, the three-story glass-clad house seems to float above a stream, harmonizing with the natural environment. The renovation of the house transformed an existing structure into a contemporary work that blends perfectly into the landscape.

RHEINZINK-prePATINA ECO ZINC, with its blue-grey hue, envelops the entire house, showing off its 'self-healing' properties and longevity. The coating develops a unique patina over time, adding character to the structure. The choice of zinc is in line with the owners' desire for a durable, low-maintenance material, ensuring that the house remains a sustainable retreat amid nature. Todd Aranaz of Fougeron Architecture emphasizes that "Zinc was one of the few materials with which you can envelop the entire structure three-dimensionally; walls, roof, facade, the underside of decks. Whether viewed from above, below or the side, it's the same astonishing material."

The integration of transparent materials and well thought-out design elements blurs the boundaries between interior and exterior spaces, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Sustainability was a key consideration throughout the project, with the zinc roof supporting a photovoltaic system for energy efficiency.

Located in Wakayama, Japan, the headquarters of A-GIRL'S CO. exemplifies innovative architecture that blends perfectly with its urban surroundings. Designed by Japanese architect Kiyoshi Sey Takeyama, the building features a striking cubist design, reflecting the company's spirit of versatility and creativity. Covered entirely in blue-grey RHEINZINK-prePATINA ECO ZINC, the building exudes timeless elegance while embracing sustainability. The zinc, combined with wood and concrete elements, creates a visually striking contrast, reflecting a commitment to ecologically conscious construction through durability, recyclability and a reduced carbon footprint.

The method of installing the zinc cladding, using large trapezoidal tiles arranged diagonally, adds a unique visual texture to the building's façade. The sides, which rise at a sharp angle, are supported by the diagonal arrangement of the large tiles. This gives the building a visual structure. The large trapezoidal tile allows for individual installation and can be used vertically, horizontally or diagonally. This results in an impressive visual presence, enveloping the building almost perfectly. The meticulous attention to detail enhances the architectural appeal while ensuring structural integrity.

Located in the picturesque Jurmala Park in Liepāja, Latvia, the pavilion has undergone a meticulous renovation, earning the title of a historical gem. Originally erected at the beginning of the 20th century to receive Russian Tsar Nicholas II, the building underwent two fires throughout its history. With a commitment to preserving its architectural heritage, it has been reinvented with RHEINZINK-prePATINA ECO ZINC graphite-grey cladding. The double-standing system adorns the sloping, vaulted roofs, capturing the essence of the original design and ensuring durability and weather resistance. Craftsmanship played a crucial role, with expert carpenters meticulously crafting the intricate details, including the onion-shaped dome.

The choice of prePATINA ECO ZINC was not only aesthetic, but also sustainable, in line with the vision of a building prepared for the future. Its small carbon footprint, recyclability and longevity make it an ideal material for preserving historic landmarks for future generations, without forgetting the environmental aspect.

Although it has been around for a long time, zinc is having a resurgence as a versatile, durable and sustainable material. From the careful extraction of ores to its application in the most daring architectural projects and its ability to withstand the weather, its impressive longevity and its low environmental impact, the material is becoming an increasingly popular choice among architects and designers concerned with aesthetics and the environment. With its unique properties and its ability to adapt to a variety of designs, zinc continues to shape the future of sustainable architecture.