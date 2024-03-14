Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024
  LICHT Salon / CANOMA

LICHT Salon / CANOMA

LICHT Salon / CANOMA

Sendai, Japan
LICHT Salon / CANOMA - Interior Photography
Text description provided by the architects. A building facing Sendai's arcade shopping district, with a uniquely deep, dark space shut off from natural light, even from its only entrance facing the shopping district, has been transformed into a hair salon.

LICHT Salon / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Chair
It was to be opened first as a salon for a single hairstylist, expecting more workers and more uses of the space with time. Therefore, an adaptable design that would feel lively even when few people were present that maintained an elevated sense of a sophisticated hair salon was sought.

LICHT Salon / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Chair
LICHT Salon / CANOMA
Plan
LICHT Salon / CANOMA - Interior Photography
As a substitute for natural light, a dome-shaped luminous ceiling was planned to run from the entrance to the back of the establishment, emphasizing the characteristic depth of the space as a key element.

LICHT Salon / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Bathroom
The solid constructions in the homogeneous space, such as trees in a meadow or large rocks on a riverbank, were chosen and spaced as landmarks where people would gather in an undefined space. The seating is arranged so that the views and reflections in the mirrors intersect, creating a changing landscape as people move around, with each seat positioned to embrace the construction.

LICHT Salon / CANOMA
The solid ginkgo wood used for the furniture was selected from a warehouse stocked with lumber, ensuring the desired color and shape could be obtained. The natural features, subtly asserting their presence through their beautiful grain, hue, and skilled craftsmanship, become anchor points on which people in the space can rely.

LICHT Salon / CANOMA - Interior Photography, Chair
