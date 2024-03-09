Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN

Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN

Save
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN

Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 2 of 28Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 3 of 28Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BeamAlizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, CountertopAlizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Wentworth North, Canada
  • Exterior Siding: Juste du Pin / Maxi-Forêt / MAC architectural
  • Cabinetry: Richard & Lévesque
  • General Contractor : Bois & Nature Construction
  • City: Wentworth North
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 2 of 28
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Text description provided by the architects. Atelier BOOM-TOWN presents Alizé Residence, perched on one of the many peaks of the Lac Saint-Victor estate in Wentwoth-Nord, Quebec, Canada. The Alizé residence clings to a cliff to better project itself towards the horizon, braving the winds and framing the landscape through its numerous visual openings. Like the arrows under weather vanes that indicate where the wind is coming from according to the points of the compass, the two main volumes of the architectural composition intersect, and the intersection becomes the residence's anchor point to the site at the point where the terrain presents the greatest vertical drop.

Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 3 of 28
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 26 of 28
Site plan

The roofs are laid out along these two axes covering, from north to south, a small garage, a carport, the main entrance and vestibule, the laundry room, and a large terrace. From east to west, like the trade winds, the living room, kitchen, dining room, study, and master bedroom with private bathroom are arranged under a long, low-pitched roof. The living room's large windows face east, with the estate's hills and Lac Notre-Dame in the distance. The longest façade, facing due south, is generously open to its surroundings. Roof projections control excess solar gain in summer and provide weather-protected outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Exterior Photography
© Raphaël Thibodeau

The lower level provides easy access to a plateau at the foot of the cliff in front of the residence. Here you'll find a multi-purpose space that doubles as a family room and workout area. The owners, outdoor enthusiasts, can accommodate family and friends in two small dormitory rooms on this floor. This level also houses the mechanical equipment room, two equipment storage areas, a bathroom, and a powder room.

Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 27 of 28
Lower level plan

The envelope is monochrome, with wood or steel siding and aluminum windows in black. The concrete of the foundation walls is directly exposed to view, emerging from the earth like the stone of the cliff on which it settles. The decking of the exterior ceilings for the carport and terrace is left in natural wood, while the structure supporting the roof is exposed and painted black. Inside, polished concrete floors store and diffuse heat. High ceilings are made of wood planks.

Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Raphaël Thibodeau
Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Image 28 of 28
Upper level plan

Throughout the project, the color palette and materials are restrained: black, gray, white, wood, concrete, steel, and glass; pure colors that highlight the environment surrounding the project, its landscapes, daylight, the rhythm of the seasons, the sky, the earth, the bark of the trees, and the rock of the cliffs. The materials and tectonics of the project blend with the elements that make up the nature of the landscape, and the wind that blows across the whole gives it direction.

Save this picture!
Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Raphaël Thibodeau

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier BOOM-TOWN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Alizé Residence / Atelier BOOM-TOWN" 09 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014296/alize-residence-atelier-boom-town> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags